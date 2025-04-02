“It Rains Everywhere”: Woman Discovers Evidence of Possible Infidelity in Partner’s Car, SA Divided
- A woman uncovered a shocking discovery in her man's car that she shared online after asking God to reveal if he was 'the one'
- The hun shared her evidence on TikTok, attracting mixed reviews from online users, with some finding humour in the situation
- Some social media users advised her to leave, saying God was showing her a sign that he was not the one, while others argued that other men are worse and advised her not to leave hers
A woman shared a video showing an instruction page of a pack of intimacy rubbers in her man's Mercedes-Benz which got many online users debating the situation.
The lady, TikTok user @zenobiamuhle shared her clip on the video streaming platform, attracting massive views, likes and comments from social media users who shared different views.
Woman finds evidence in her man's car
The short clip begins with the woman opening the Mercedes-Benz door and noticing a piece of paper wedged between the door and the passenger seat. She picks it up and brings it closer to the camera, revealing an instruction page from a pack of Trust intimacy rubbers.
In her caption, she shares that she had asked the man above to show her a sign of whether her man was the one or not.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi comments on the lady's discovery
Social media reactions were a mix of humour and advice. Some couldn't help but joke about the situation, suggesting that maybe his friends left the intimacy rubbers instruction page in the car or the wind blew it inside. Others took a more serious approach, advising the woman to take it as a sign from God and walk away from the relationship.
On the flip side, some defended the man, claiming he was trying to protect her from illnesses and wouldn't make anyone pregnant outside their relationship. A few highlighted the mood by reminding her that not all men are the same, asking her to choose herself.
User @Zama asked:
"My question is, would he stay if he found this in your car?"
User @Rory Rorisang🇿🇦 advised
"Leave it on top of the car seat, so he knows you saw it. Say nothing. Don’t react. Pretend that everything is ok. Be extra loving. Then watch him squirm. Give us feedback. We shall advise on step 2."
User @MahleNtombela added:
"Found a used pregnancy test and it’s positive 😭. At least it’s not me who’s preg A win is A win💃🏾."
User @kennedymatamela said:
"Don’t leave. It rains everywhere 😏."
User @terencemndawe shared:
"Maybe his friend planted that so u can fight."
User @Nomthandazo Nkuna commented:
"Just exit my sister 💔save yourself."
Source: Briefly News
