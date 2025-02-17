A woman caught her baby daddy red-handed after tracking him to a hotel using their joint bank account he used

Furious and determined, she stormed through the penthouse suite, searching each room as she confronted him in the clip shared on TikTok

The clip attracted floods of comments from social media users, with many praising the woman's bravery while others remained sceptical, questioning if it was staged

After finding out that her baby daddy was booked at a hotel when he said he was at work, a woman went to confront him. Image

A young mom went to extraordinary lengths to confront her baby after he claimed he was working, only to find out he had booked a hotel room using their joint credit card.

The tense moment went viral after being shared by TikTok user @itsshaybuckz, gaining 4.7M views, 380K likes, and almost 5.3K comments from social media users who shared different views.

The woman confronts baby daddy

In the clip, the woman goes to a hotel assistant, requests a spare key to the room, and claims she lost hers. The hotel staff issues her the 46th-floor penthouse suite, and she rushes to get to the door.

After badging in, she spots her baby daddy and yells at him, asking why he said he was working when he wasn't, all while checking the rooms in the penthouse.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens share their views on the woman's behaviour

The viral video sparked a storm of reactions, with many expressing disbelief about how easily she was able to gain access and others criticising the hotel staff for their lack of caution. Many wondered if the hotel staff's job was not in danger after it was shown in the video, while others wondered what prompted her to end the clip suddenly.

A woman confronted her boyfriend for lying about his whereabouts and booking a hotel. Image: @itsshaybuckz

User @rouble added:

"They don’t give keys like that."

User @Caviliz29 commented:

"Girl he was still prepping the room😩😭."

User @Respectez Le Code LLC added:

"That front desk agent is gonna be in so much trouble for giving out the key and room number without ID."

User @Portia Simmons929 said:

"This ain’t real because you too calm for me🤣."

User @user6285429 added:

"I'm glad you caught him but it's scary how easy you got a key 😳."

User @aye Hobley said:

"You were too early"

