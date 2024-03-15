Four South African university students went viral on social media for showcasing their grocery hauls

Separate TikTok videos shared by the different young women show the various goods they bought from Makro and Woolworths respectively

The young women's pricey grocery hauls had many Mzansi netizens sharing how broke they made them feel

Four students shared the various grocery products theyr bought. Image: @aisha.oreo, @blackpearlkhanyi

Four South African university students went viral on TikTok showcasing their grocery hauls that had SA netizens buzzing.

1. Student's Woolworths grocery haul sparks online controversy

A university student's Woolies "broke uni student grocery haul" rubbed some people up the wrong way.

Footage shared by @aisha.oreo shows the young lady unveiling the groceries she bought from Woolworths.

She showcased all the items she bought, such as grapes, orange juice, strawberries, yoghurt, bread, lettuce, large potatoes, mushrooms etc.

The woman also joked that found a moth in her pasta the previous week, prompting her to splurge on groceries.

However, her online audience wasn't impressed by her joking about being broke - when she really wasn't.

2. Limpopo student shows off R3k Makro grocery haul, says she's broke

Another student who went viral for her grocery haul was @pre.cious_m from Limpopo.

In a TikTok video, @pre.cious_m unpacked the groceries of which she bought two of almost everything. Her groceries included eggs, powerade drinks, Oros, yoghurts, kellogs, grapes, Lay's chips, and apples, to name a few.

In her caption, she thanked the store for being a lifesaver, adding that she was very broke. The young woman got everything for R2 858, 87.

3. Student who spent R5k on groceries says living alone is not for the weak

A Mzansi woman had netizens divided after sharing her R5K grocery haul from Makro.

A TikTok video shared by @blackpearlkhanyi features various items the woman bought in bulk, which include long-life milk, rice, pasta, oats, noodles, salt, sugar, all-bran flakes, granola, cooking oil, an assortment of spices, sauces and seasonings, tinned foods, snacks, toiletries and other goods.

The post also revealed that the young woman lived alone as a student. Check it out below:

4. Varsity student gets dragged for spending part of R2 000 NSFAS allowance at Woolworths

Another student sparked controversy online after sharing a TikTok video about spending part of her R2 000 NSFAS allowance on groceries at Woolworths.

The video, posted on her account @sihle_kibido, showed a full shopping basket and seemed to suggest she was struggling to stretch her budget.

"Yoh. I’m barely surviving this economy hey, truly believe Woolworths SA is your girl!"

Many TikTok users said her NSFAS money would have gone further had she shopped at a cheaper grocery store.

R1 200 Woolies grocery haul has Mzansi amused

In another article, Briefly News reported that a content creator on TikTok showed how she spent over R1 000 on groceries for the week at Woolworth's store.

The lady's groceries inspired a debate about how much more people could buy at other stores, such as Pick n Pay.

The video of Woolworth's grocery haul got 23 000 likes and hundreds of comments.

