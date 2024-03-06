A University of Limpopo student flaunted her R3 000 Makro groceries, saying the store was convenient for a broke student

The young woman took to her TikTok account to lay out the items she bought for her social media followers

The online community reacted to the video, with many saying that she was not broke and felt envious

University of Limpopo student showed off her Makro grocery haul. Images: @pre.cious_m

Source: TikTok

A University of Limpopo student took to her TikTok account to show off her groceries from Makro.

In the video she uploaded, @pre.cious_m unpacked the groceries. She bought two of almost everything. Her groceries included eggs, powerade drinks, Oros, yoghurts, kellogs, grapes, Lay's chips, and apples, to name a few.

In her caption, she thanked the store for being a lifesaver, adding that she was very broke. The young woman got everything for R2 858, 87.

"Honestly @Makro SA is the best thing that could ever happen #ulstudentlife #makro #brokestudent #universityoflimpopo."

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Student shows off Makro grocery haul

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers said the student was not broke as she claimed

The video garnered over 600k views, with many online users not agreeing that she called herself a broke student after flaunting so many groceries. Some advised her on what she could have bought instead.

@Rinkie Machethe felt envious:

"The number of "tjos" I did then I saw lays and granolaai lemme clap hands and go back to my boring broke life."

@user9946683480142sweetcandy was not impressed:

"Grocery of R3000.00 no mealie meal, rice, flour potatoes, 5lt oil."

@Thu Sow joked:

"Your broke is my rich era."

@Lwazi.C.M observed:

"Baby soft toilet paper? definitely not broke ."

@user4876514490265 said:

"Next time don’t plug us my sister That’s not being poor."

@sheilinha0605 asked:

"Wow I work and I don't even get half that How much did you spend."

Wits student shares R1 300 Shoprite grocery haul

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Wits student who shared a R1 300 grocery haul from Shoprite.

@lilithaslim posted a video on TikTok of her groceries from Shoprite to help other students. She said all the items cost her R1 300, and she bought essentials to get her through the month. People said she was a savvy shopper because they didn't see snacks like chocolates and biscuits.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News