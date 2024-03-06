A mommy from Cape Town posted a TikTok video to show how expensive it is to maintain a child

She broke down her monthly R 7,400 budget which includes essentials such as food, nappies and daycare

The clip sparked heated reactions mostly from Mzansi people who were stunned by her expenses

A woman revealed how much she spends on her baby every month. Image: @dawnnomusa

Source: TikTok

Yerrr, bundles of joys are a blast, but my goodness they don't come cheap. One woman from Cape Town posted a sobering video.

Spending plan for a baby

She went on her account @dawnnomusa to show the amount of money she parts with every month just to support her child.

Her budget for her 14-month-old includes R1,800 for medical aid, R3,000 for daycare, R1,300 for formula, R750 for nappies, R240 for purees, R100 for cereals, R60 for wipes and R150 goes to toiletries.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Budget video goes viral

The woman's spending plan got people protesting. Within 24 hours it reached a viewer count of 792,000 and got more than 3,900 comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weighs in

Many people believe she is spending too much money on maintaining the little one. Some shared how much they spend on daycare and other necessities.

See a few reactions below:

@Chefmntakad said:

"Le mali ishoda kancane ilingane neye bond yami. Ngeke guys babies are expensive."

@starz282 posted:

"It's a personal choice to have those unnecessary expenditures."

@bradebe1 stated:

"But she didn’t say, she doesn’t afford the R7400. Why nikwatile? "

@Bulelwatyulu98 mentioned:

"I have twins and they don’t even spend this much it’s unnecessary amounts. "

@ZiyandaDhlamini commented:

"Daycare is how much? This is the contraceptive I needed, thank you, ma'am.❤️"

@LeboSekoati wrote:

"Me watching this while paying R500 for daycare. "

@SiphesihleMbatha noted:

"Let me say it depends on the quality of life you want for your child. We have seen children grow up healthy on half of what you spend monthly. I guess to each is own."

@Vhakoma asked:

"What kind of medical aid because my family's medical aid is R3500 for a family of 6."

Man’s R29 730 monthly expenses breakdown

In another article, Briefly News reported that the cost of living is crippling. This man broke down his expenses to see why he only had R770 to live off for the whole month, and he was shocked to see where his money was going.

Mzansi is crying over the price of petrol, food, medicine, and everything! This man is trying to take his money matters a little more seriously in these pressing times.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News