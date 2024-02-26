A young woman who lives alone took to social media to share a video of her recent grocery haul

She showed all the items she bought in bulk from Makro, which came to a whopping total of R5K

While some netizens were impressed with the woman's haul, others questioned the need to spend so much

A Mzansi woman had netizens divided after sharing her R5K grocery shopping haul from Makro.

Student reveals what she got at Makro for R5k

A TikTok video shared by @blackpearlkhanyi features various items the woman bought in bulk, which include long-life milk, rice, pasta, oats, noodles, salt, sugar, all-bran flakes, granola, cooking oil, an assortment of spices, sauces and seasonings, tinned foods, snacks, toiletries and other goods.

The post also revealed that the young woman was a student and she lived alone.

"LIVING ALONE DIARIES: Student Life is not for the weak ," the woman captioned the post.

Makro haul leaves SA divided

While some people questioned the woman's shopping, criticising her spending and priorities, others commended her bulk-buying strategy. Check out the comments below:

Kamva said:

"Buying 2 All Bran's is what got those groceries to 5k‍♂️."

Sarah17 replied:

"Well done, shopping like a wise woman ."

__N E L I S A reacted:

"Aibo 5k .. why ??!."

mandisantoyi said:

"Hey wena 5 thouwa yonke for this?Jerooooooiiiviahhh."

Nowie commented:

"Student life yama rich kids."

News_N_React replied:

"Don't have to do groceries for months, except the meat and maybe refilling 2 or 3 things here and there."

Ribs✌❤ commented:

"Can I come live with you? I'll clean, cook even do laundry ❤️."

Sengiphiwe replied:

"It's a good thing u bought in bulk which means the next coming few months you will be saving that 5k and spend R500 for meat, fruit and vegetables."

Olwethu Gaju-Nyandana commented:

"Smart, so you only replenish perishables."

Samke replied:

"Manibuzuza uthi iphi inyama noma akayidli."

Woman plugs SA on the "cheapest" grocery store in Cape Town

Briefly News previously reported that the ever-rising prices of groceries are enough to give anyone a headache.

A Mzansi woman took to social media to plug her fellow online friends with what she considered to be the cheapest grocery store in Cape Town.

@lifeoftm posted a video of herself buying several goodies and grocery items at a store called Looters at surprisingly low prices.

