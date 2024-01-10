A TikTok video went viral featuring a woman discovering "Looters," a budget-friendly grocery store in Cape Town

She showcased amazingly cheap products, raising both excitement and concerns about quality and freshness

While some netizens rejoiced at the potential savings, others questioned the items' age and safety, highlighting anxieties about "best before" vs. "use by" dates

A woman shared where to get the most of your money when grocery shopping in Cape Town. Image: @lifeoftm/TikTok, FG Trade/GettyImages

Source: TikTok

The ever-rising prices of groceries are enough to give anyone a headache.

Woman stocks up on goods at a bargain

A Mzansi woman took to social media to plug her fellow online friends with what she considered to be the cheapest grocery store in Cape Town.

@lifeoftm posted a video of herself buying several goodies and grocery items at a store called Looters at surprisingly low prices.

In the clip, @lifeoftm is seen filling up her trolley with coffee pods priced at R49, 90, eggs for R59,90, three Lindt slabs going for R85, two boxes of Kellogs bran flakes for R50 and a bunch of other items at a bargain.

Watch the video below:

According to the Looters website, it is a friendly, family grocery clearance store which guarantees their food. The site also mentions that the store may stock items at their "best before date" but never their "use by date".

Reactions mixed on affordability vs freshness

While many netizens were impressed by the woman's grocery store plug and were keen to shop for themselves, others were concerned about the quality and freshness of some of the items.

Brooklyn Dahmer said:

"Not the Bran Flakes being expired in Nov. 2022 ."

LeesyP replied:

Helllloooooo Joburg!!!!! can we also please make a plan like this - we are suffering! sho."

Boykii_s.a asked:

"Ukhona u-My friend lapho? ."

Saadiqah replied:

"Yall never shopped in Mitchell’s Plain. Everything is cheaper here. Cheaper than the prices in this video ."

リヤ said:

"3 LINDT SLABS FOR ONLY R85!???"

Registered Simp commented:

"Where in CT is thissss?"

Mrs Bee responded:

"Is it a close to "sell by date" store?"

MarijkeVH187 replied:

"People need to educate themselves about the difference between sell by and use by dates..... all of this stuff is still good to consume."

Woman stressed by high grocery prices as she pushes full trolley

In another story, Briefly News reported that the high cost of groceries is a major challenge for many South Africans.

A video of a Mzansi woman looking stressed at a grocery store struck a chord with many netizens.

A video posted by @anitabuhlemeyi on TikTok shows a woman staring into space before shaking her head in disbelief as she stands against her trolley, full of grocery items, from food to cleaning products.

Source: Briefly News