A man from Durban was astonished at how the price of food has gone the roof

The gent posted a TikTok video where he was shopping at Spar and showing different foods and the prices

Netizens asked him why he chose to go to one of the most expensive retail stores to do his shopping

A Durban, KwaZulu-Natal man could not believe how expensive food has become and did not hide his displeasure. Netizens cried with him and were unhappy that it cost more money to fill one's stomach. Things are becoming expensive, hey.

South African man complains about high food prices

@maka_makx posted the video on TikTok, where he did shopping. He was floored to see that prices have gone drastically up. From cheese to Nutella to cereal, the increasing food prices were enough to have him crying and explaining incessantly in the post. Watch the video here:

Netizens ask him why he shops at Spar

Netizens voiced their cries about the food prices increasing. They also asked him what he was doing shopping at Spar.

Leojilla said:

“The problem is that you are at Spar. This place is for millionaires.”

Freddie told him off.

“What are you doing at Spar? Shoorite is much cheaper, so stop complaining.”

Musa T cried with him.

“Me on Thursday when I saw 1KG Kellogs for R88. How did we even get there because it was R70-something?”

Anya_marais added:

“Checkers, Makro and Woolworth’s are sometimes cheaper for basic items. PicknPay and Spar can be very overpriced.”

Lesedi chipped in:

“The problem is that you went to Spar.”

Kea_J went into him.

“Mara we’ve established that Spar is for Ramaphosa mos.”

Tshimogolo Leburu exclaimed:

“This is why I do grocery shopping online. The pain of watching the amount go above budget.”

Mish was curious.

“I just want to know what the shops are going to do with the products when they know people aren’t going to buy them at these prices.”

Thanos Vision was sad.

“We’re in trouble. Only the middle class and rich will afford food in this country.”

Woman reveals price of maize meal in South Korea

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a young woman compared food prices and showed how expensive food in South Korea is.

She revealed that 1 kg of maize meal is R786, almost ten times more expensive than in Mzansi. Netizens were glad that they were not living in Asia.

