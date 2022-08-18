One doting father took to social media to share an image of what he bought for his little bundle of joy

Twitter user @its_martin0 purchased a number of goodies but the mother of his child wasn't happy as she would have preferred cash instead

Many Saffas took to the comments to share their views on his gesture, with many advising that he should have consulted his baby mama first

Raising your baby is one of the most important things you'll ever do. One father chose to take initiative by buying his little one numerous goodies and essentials to help care for his little one.

A man went out of his way to buy baby essentials for his daughter, but his baby mama wasn't impressed. Image: @its_martin0/Twitter

Twitter user @its_martin0 took to the bluebird app to share an image showing several baby supplies packed neatly together. From bath essentials to baby formula, bought in bulk – the gent seems to have gone all-out.

As thoughtful and sweet as the gesture was, the mother of the child wasn’t too impressed and would have rather preferred the father to give her money instead.

“This is what bought for my daughter today ❤ her mother wasn't happy cause I didn't send money,” the tweet was captioned.

The man may have been saddened by his baby mama’s response, but judging by the comments, it would appear that many Saffas feel that he should have spoken to her before rushing to the shops. After all, mommies know best.

Check out some of the comments from cyber citizens below:

@anelisa_lisa_ said:

“I completely get her. It's inconsiderate to buy for a child when you're not the one faced with day-to-day responsibilities. Eg. My baby doesn't eat Purity and she's 10 months. She strictly eats boiled fruits & veggies blended by me. Imagine now someone buying Purity in bulk.”

@TshokiB replied:

“The question, did the child need that now? It could have been better if you called and checked what the child needs and then go and purchase that. My kids don't eat Purity but blended veggies and fruits. They don't use JJ products because of their skin. Ask first.”

@MatthewPelea wrote:

“This seems good, but we men should learn that real child support is money. If you don't trust her with the money, you shouldn't have chosen to have a baby with her. If you can prove that she's a bad mother, then you should apply to be the primary custodian through the courts.”

@ivythale_ said:

“This is really beautiful and thoughtful but the mother being the primary caregiver, she knows what and when the baby needs something, sometimes babies react to stuff they’ve been using, eg. fragranced soap, now she has to change it."

@MpenduloJiyane commented:

“Lezinto ngeke zilaste neviki jus give her money grootman... umtana waziwa ngumama.”

