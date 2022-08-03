One woman admitted to having a closer relationship with her baby daddy than most would label ‘normal’

Twitter user @ItsJustKhumo shared that she and the father of her daughter are still really close and even call one another pet names still

Some felt this post was directed at whoever is trying to get with her baby daddy, while others get where she is coming from

Co-parenting relationships can get messy. One woman knows that her relationship with her baby daddy is a tad odd, however, she is cool with how things are.

Twitter user @ItsJustKhumo was not afraid to admit that she has a really close relationship with her baby daddy. Image: Instagram / @firstnamekhumo

When you create a whole entire child with someone, it bonds you in a way that can never break. This lady knows exactly what that feels like and does not expect others to understand.

Twitter user @ItsJustKhumo took to her timeline to share some information about her relationship with the father of her child. They have not been together for over three years, but still call one another cute names and admit they love each other. Nothing strange here, right?!

“My daughter’s father and I broke up 3 years ago but we still call each other "baby” and “love” and we still exchange “I love you”. We have the weirdest relationship.”

The people of Mzansi call it as it is in the comment section

Some people are certain this post was meant for no one other than the woman her baby daddy be messing with. Sis wants to let the ladies know that he's still in her corner and ain’t nothing changing that, lol. Others admitted to being in similar situations, which made some feel as if there is no hope.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@TboozeSA said:

“Man is only “I want my family back” away from igniting this romance. Now you being dumped for leaving the toilet seat up because they settled for you while baby daddy was still being childish.”

@Vandal707 said:

“You guys make it so hard for us to date people with kids!”

@nonku said:

“Girlfriend kaBaby daddy must come and fetch her sub cause le tweet is written for her sana.”

@Mabhebhe5 said:

“Me and my ex worse, if people see us together, I still go to his family functions and be the boss makoti.”

@ministerTP__ was taking notes:

