A hilarious TikTok video has left Mzansi dying in laughter as a lady confusingly tried to explain her baby daddy's whereabouts

In the clip, the lady goes in circles in her explanation and it's not actually clear whether she has a baby daddy or not

People reacted to the clip with laughter as some jokingly commented that they completely understood the lady's explanation

A lady on TikTok had Mzansi in stitches as she confusingly explained her baby daddy's whereabouts. She also couldn't understand, it seems. Image: @mnumzane_camble

Source: Twitter

The funny lady in the video clarified that she had a child and he also had a child and it turned out to be the same child. She went on saying that she can't explain because people will not believe her anyway.

The YouTuber further explained that these this is part of a science and things of this world which will only be revealed in Heaven, but otherwise, she doesn't have a baby daddy. The hilarious TikTok video was shared on Twitter by user @mnumzane_camble, leaving many in tears of laughter.

Fey@_FentseM said:

"Mina ngiyamuzwa (I understand her)."

Nqaba N@M @ProfessorRugby commented:

"I'm scared she is serious about this."

Mandisa Ngema @MandisaNgema12 said:

"Love the composure...Scary but hey"

Makgaje The Money Buff @MakgajeS added:

"I totally get her."

Refilwe Montlha @MissMontlha

"My first thought kaare haai let me not type anything."

Source: Briefly News