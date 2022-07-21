A cute little girl melted hearts across the internet as she showed off her favourite pastime, which involves cars

In a video shared on social media, proud parents showed their daughter's great love for mechanics and driving

The joyful tot is spinning around Fast and Furious style as she even fixes her car, which charmed many

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A sweet clip of a sweet girl spread all over social media as the world fell in love with the future f1 driver. Image: Getty Images /Image Source/Tik Tok/@bawbicai

Source: UGC

A kid's enthusiastic interest in cars captured many netizens' attention. the adorable clip shared on tiktok shows a kid having the time of her life with cars.

The young girl who seems to be obsessed with cars went viral. The clip shows the girl's impressive car collection and even her mechanic skills.

Netizens gush over car obsessed 2 year old

A video shared by @bawbicai had netizens fawning over a cutie with a keen interest in fast cars. Netizens love talented kids, and this toddler was impressive as she was well fixing her own car.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In the clip, the girl expertly changes the gears of a toy motor car. Her driving skills are not bad either, as she drifted with her kid's vehicle.

@JBreezy_7 commented:

"The stank face she gave when the engine revved was all I needed to know. That’s a car girl right there."

@zak_vvv commented:

"I hope my kid likes cars."

@__aaron_jc commented:

I hope my future daughter is just like this

@todos_soba commented:

"Oh she’s going places."

@TrollingJay commented:

"100% Nahla. She's gonna be our Vin Diesel."

"Soft life": Momma treats baby boy to relaxing back massage, Mzansi peeps amused

Briefly News previously reported that a toddler experienced a state of great comfort recently. A video of a little boy getting a massage from his momma left social media users in stitches.

The short clip was shared on Facebook by Mzansi LIVE and shows the child seated on his mother’s lap as she gives him a shoulder massage while he enjoys his lollipop.

Some people enjoy massage because it often produces feelings of caring, comfort, and connection. This boy clearly enjoyed the pamper session as he can be seen quarter-to-dosing off as his mum gently presses on his skin.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News