A six-year-old girl’s trolley dash inside a Paarl supermarket has gone viral, with her sweet-filled shopping spree leaving viewers entertained and nostalgic

The clip shows her racing through aisles with excitement, choosing treats with the kind of confidence only a child can have

The moment has resonated widely online, offering a light-hearted break and reminding people of the simple joy found in everyday experiences

A simple moment inside a local supermarket has taken social media by storm, after a young shopper was given full control of a trolley, and wasted no time making some very bold choices. What followed had South Africans laughing, relating, and watching more than once.

The picture on the left captured the 6-year-old during the trolley dash. Image: @spar.paarl.east

Source: TikTok

A light-hearted moment inside a Paarl supermarket has captured the hearts of South Africans, after a six-year-old girl’s energetic trolley dash turned into a viral feel-good moment online. The clip, shared by SUPERSPAR Paarl East, shows the young girl being handed a small shopping trolley before sprinting straight toward the sweets aisle, clearly knowing exactly what she wanted

Without hesitation, she begins loading her trolley with chocolates, marshmallows and a variety of snack items, moving quickly from shelf to shelf with excitement and focus. Her choices reflect what many would expect from a child given full control in a supermarket; from colourful treats, lunchbox favourites to anything sugary within reach.

How to enter a trolley dash

Shopping centres usually have trolley dash competitions, where one has to enter on their posts or sometimes onsite. Once chosen as the winner, one gets to shop until they drop in a limited time.

The video’s charm, posted by user @spar.paarl.east lies not just in her choices, but in her determination. She moves with purpose, barely slowing down, as if she understands the opportunity won’t last forever.

The result is what many viewers have described as pure chaos, but in the most wholesome way possible. Online, South Africans quickly related to the moment. Many joked that their own children would head straight for the same aisle, while others admitted they might do exactly the same if given the chance.

Beyond the humour, the video tapped into something simple but powerful; the joy of childhood and the freedom to choose without overthinking. In a digital space often filled with heavy news, the clip offered a brief escape, reminding viewers of the small, carefree moments that still bring people together.

The screenshot on the right showed the chocolates in her trolley. Image: @spar.paarl.east

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loved the items she picked

Nono007 suggested:

“Can Spar organise one at Spar Tops for the adults. 🙏🏽”

PBB_ROYALEVENTS said:

“I love how she emptied those chocolate boxes. 😂”

TAY reacted:

“Candy aisle and soda. 😭😂”

Thiz joked:

“I’m bringing castor oil my angel.”

PuseLetso added:

“School snacks for the whole month sorted. 😂❤️”

Nonhlanhla-Mahere commented:

“She did better than some adults. 😂😂”

Lee reminded:

“Don’t forget castor oil. 😂😂😂”

Touch said:

“My kids would grab mealie meal and meat.”

Ma-ready joked:

“She needs to teach la sisi we Danone. 😭”

Adele shared:

“She walked away with a huge amount of lunchbox items; 38 Flakes and 54 Chomps. 😂 Forever grateful to Spar.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about trolley dash

A woman’s unique shopping strategy during a fast-paced trolley dash has gone viral, captivating social media users across platforms.

A woman won a trolley dash competition, and she approached it in an extremely unique way.

A woman’s trolley dash sparked widespread debate after her unexpectedly modest grocery haul left SA dividedd.

Source: Briefly News