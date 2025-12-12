A woman won a trolley dash competition, and she approached it in an extremely unique way

The lady got people's attention after her trolley dash strategy proved to lack any urgency

South Africans were in stitches after expecting more from the trolley dash winner with a chance to get all her groceries for free

A woman who appeared in a TikTok video doing a trolley dash received mixed reactions. The lady was encouraged to run through the store to get her groceries without paying.

A woman walked a woman in a trolley dash, and people were not happy. Image: @mamelodi.square

The video that the woman posted received thousands of likes. People commented on the video discussing the way the woman chose to complete her trolley dash.

In a video posted on TikTok by @mamelodi.square, a woman in a supermarket was getting ready to do a trolley dash. After the countdown for her to start ended, she did not take off running. Instead, she casually walked as she filled her trolley. The lady did not run the entire time, as she got a chance to get anything she wanted for free throughout the store.

South Africans enjoy seeing trolley dashes. Image: @mamelodi.square

South Africa angered by trolley dash

Many people were puzzled that the woman did not try to run at all while doing the trolley dash. People also shared thoughts on the choices that the woman made regarding her picks. Watch the video of the woman's unique trolley dash below:

Rinky Maphorisa🇿🇦 was frustrated by the video:

"Nna motho omo slow,wa ntena."

Thullyt was unhappy over the video:

"My anger issues didn't allow me to finish it, because what is this😠"

Crazygee people were amused:

"Tjo, what a wasted trolley dash."

kebosh was disappointed by the trolley dash:

"Mxm pride will kill us, time wasted never regained, you will regret oh you are having everything at home."

Smarty wondered why the lady did not:

"Why can't she run? She must be the president's daughter this one 😏"

Felicity Mulaudzi was not pleased with the woman:

"I have never seen such who does that though ausi bathong."

Amonika.Kg was upset:

"My anger right now😫😫I am fuming😂"

Thandeka88m criticised the woman

"You are in a butchery, you take veggies 😭"

fifi added:

"Wa bora mara kogongwe ke clever u wont believe, we now this type ga 😜🤣😇😎shianele dijo she now o shiyanana kae."

Nono wanted to do the trolley dash herself:

"She's not serious 😅locate me please I will not disappoint you 😂"

mrs_mdlalose criticised the woman:

"Bathong ausi, you should have said o sharp, wena, you don’t wanna do it 😒💔"

shadi slammed the trolley dash winner:

"Maybe she thought they said 1 hour aowa yooo. Lol dead by ga khone go shiana."

