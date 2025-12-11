Tia, an American woman in Cape Town, shed tears online after briefly sharing her experience dealing with a local mechanic

She alleged that the man had put an item in her car that she believed to be stolen, and noted how the police couldn't be of much assistance

Local internet users expressed sympathy for Tia and showered her with love and support in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

An American woman was in tears after dealing with an alleged shady car mechanic. Images: @livingthedreamwithtia

Source: TikTok

An American woman named Tia, who made Cape Town her second home, shared a video of herself crying because of a mechanic she felt had taken her for a ride, no pun intended. She alleged that the man put a "stolen battery" in her car, among other things.

Tia uploaded the post on 9 December, 2025, tears rolling down her cheeks. The video was Part 3 in a series, where she explained that she had gone to the man to get one thing done, which allegedly led to many. She noted that the mechanic was a referral in Ruyterwacht, opposite a local police station.

As she cried, the overwhelmed Mini Cooper owner said:

"I'm just tired, and he keeps lying. I'm tired of the lies. I don't have time. I have so many other things to do."

The California native added that she went to small claims court so that she could get her money back. However, she felt hopeless. She also shared that the police couldn't assist because the owner of the alleged stolen battery would need to open a case before Tia could proceed.

"Please pray for me."

South Africans sympathise with American woman

Many local members of the online community gathered in the comment section, wanting to know more about the unfortunate situation Tia found herself in. Others showed support and suggested mechanics and companies they trusted.

People online felt sorry for the woman. Image: MementoJpeg

Source: Getty Images

@veronica.barends told a teary-eyed Tia:

"Be very careful, please. Rather take your car to a business place, and also don't trust anyone to come to your home that you don't know."

Tia responded to the TikTok user:

"He already came to my home to get the car after the battery busted after whatever work he did."

@masterj185, who had a similar experience, shared:

"Sorry to hear about this. I got burned by the backyard mechanic as well. Now I go to legit businesses."

@leroyr87 added encouraging words to the comment section:

"Keep the faith, and remain strong. It's not the end of the world. What he did will come back tenfold. You'll be okay. Lesson learned, though. Keep your head up."

A stunned @mshaaniem stated:

"This is traumatic, and to be honest, this is something that so many of us single sisters go through daily. Everyone tries to rip us off and take advantage, and it's so unfair."

@moments0881 pleaded with the public:

"Can we please help her? This is not sitting well with me."

Watch the emotional TikTok video posted on Tia's account below:

3 Other stories about mechanics

Source: Briefly News