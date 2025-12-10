A viral TikTok video showed two vehicles chasing a delivery driver on a motorbike, who subsequently crashed into one of the vehicles

The driver tried to flee on foot and dropped his phone in the process, while a cop picked up the bike from the ground

The video entertained a few South African social media users, who joked that they were still waiting for their food

A delivery driver attempted to flee after crashing into a van. Images: @flacko_za / TikTok, Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

A TikTok user named Praise Mazibuko left the internet in stitches when he shared a video of two vehicles, one of which belonged to law enforcement, chasing a delivery driver who crashed into one of the vehicles. The unidentified man tried to flee after the crash, leaving South Africans with many questions.

Praise posted the video on 9 December, 2025, showing that the bakkie accompanying the law enforcement vehicle slowed down in front of the motorbike during the pursuit. The biker and his bike fell to the ground, and the alleged suspect immediately got up and took a right turn, on foot, down a residential road. While he ran, he dropped his cellphone, but the cops instead picked up the fallen bike.

"Welcome to South Africa," Praise wrote with a laugh.

The location and reason for the chase were not disclosed.

Delivery driver chase amuses the internet

The video prompted thousands of social media users to gather in the comment section with their thoughts. Several people added laughter and humour, while others expressed confusion, thinking that the cops were chasing the van and not the delivery driver.

People couldn't help but laugh at what they saw on their screens. Image: Tim Robberts

A humorous @jaresh012 joked with the public:

"Apparently, he is still on the run, and I'm here; I still haven't received my order."

@sheilladunn74 was interested in what they saw on their screen and shared:

"No no no no. I'm invested here. I need to know what happened and why he was running."

@st___84 remarked and claimed with a laugh:

"So they let him run away instead of just chasing after him with the vehicle. I mean, you will never see a South African cop run."

@kgosimabe made assumptions in the comments, writing:

"If I’m not wrong, he just ran into a gated neighbourhood. He wasn’t going far anyway; he wouldn’t be let in."

@spha6283 said with a chuckle:

"My guy even dropped his phone and ran away with his helmet. I guess it’s more important."

After seeing that the authorities didn't chase after their delivery driver, an unamused @white.african7 asked in the comment section:

"So we don’t chase suspects anymore?"

Watch the TikTok video posted on Praise's account below:

