A video on social media showed a motorist crashing into a truck after following the car in front of them

The Facebook account that posted the clip suggested that the motorist placed a lot of faith in the other driver

Social media users placed blame on three parties: the motorist in the accident, the driver in front, and the construction company blocking the road

A motorist crashed into a truck while on the highway. Images: Westend61, Peter Cade

Source: Getty Images

Drivers must always remain vigilant and make independent decisions to ensure their safety on the road. In one unfortunate case, a motorist crashed after relying too much on the driver ahead and failing to stay alert.

Too much trust?

The Facebook group Sitaki Stress uploaded a video on the app showing people how one motorist recorded the unfortunate incident.

From the short clip, it seems the person behind the wheel did not leave enough space between themselves and the vehicle in front of them. This resulted in the motorist not knowing that cones would block off one of the lanes while a construction company worked on the road.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

After the driver in front dodged the cones and overtook the truck in the right lane, it was too late for the other motorist to do the same.

Sitaki Stress wrote in the clip:

"Never trust anyone when driving."

Watch the video here.

A car crashed after trusting the driver in front of them. Images: Sitaki Stress

Source: Facebook

Internet shares their thoughts

Hundreds of social media users expressed their opinions about the crash they saw on their screens. Some blamed the motorist, while others pointed a finger at the driver in front and the construction company.

Jamaal Lulumo asked in the comment section:

"No warning in advance about the lane closure?"

Kandusa Gabriel shared their thoughts, saying:

"The guy behind is a bad driver. The one in front indicated, and I'm sure the one behind could see that the brake lights were on. The person at the back is a very bad driver."

Munkombwe Simz Simayala wrote in the comment section:

"This has nothing to do with trust. He was driving carelessly."

Tshegofatso Boikanyo, on the other hand, said:

"It was very selfish and heartless of the driver in front."

Speaking about one of the drivers, Wesley Junior Pierre commented:

"He probably should have slammed on the breaks. You can tell he didn't and was trying to salvage the situation."

Abdu Nasulu told the online community:

"It's simple. Don't tailgate."

Checkers Sixty60 driver crashes into gate

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Checkers Sixty60 driver who crashed into a gate while delivering groceries.

The unfortunate driver was presumably unaware that the gate was closed. Social media users had jumbled views, with some cracking jokes and others defending the man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News