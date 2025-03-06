Prince Kaybee shared an inspiring health update with his followers on X following his fifth bike accident last year

The award-winning producer shared a clip of himself working out on an exercise bike in the gym

Netizens were elated by Prince Kaybee's update and advised him to take it easy until he is fully recovered

Renowned producer and DJ Prince Kaybee has updated fans on his health and recovery following four ankle surgeries. The Gugulethu hitmaker previously shared chilling pictures after surviving another motorbike accident.

Prince Kaybee back in the gym after surgery

An elated Prince Kaybee took to his X account to share an exciting update with his followers. The record producer, a health and fitness enthusiast, posted a clip of himself working out in the gym.

In the clip, Prince Kaybee was working out on an exercise bike. The Fetch Your Life producer shared that while he has not fully recovered, he has made tremendous progress.

Prince Kaybee captioned the video he posted:

“So happy to be active again, man. 4 surgeries later, my ankle is showing tremendous progress. I’m now able to cycle flexing my ankle with those high-intensity workouts. Not there yet but appreciate where I am❤️✊🏾”

Curious to know if Prince Kaybee would return to motorcycling once he recovers, social media user @SirBrayneZA asked, “Still going back to riding?” Prince Kaybee answered, “Yes, sir”.

Netizens react after Prince Kaybee shares health update

In the comments, other netizens motivated Prince Kaybee to keep going, while others advised him to take it easy on the motorcycling when he recovers. Here are some of the reactions:

@SirBrayneZA urged:

“Easy mate but let’s goo🔥🔥”

@HereWithShit said:

“Get it ready, my king. We need that vosho moves on your next gig.”

@MalapJdk advised:

“Take care, you need to go steady on biking. We still need you around🫂❤️”

Prince Kaybee's history of motorbike accidents

Since he began riding motorbikes, Prince Kaybee has been in five accidents.

Following his fifth accident, he posted a picture of his leg in a moon boot.

Prince Kaybee candidly shared details of the accident, revealing that he was riding at high speed when he hit the brakes too late, causing him to get flung out from the bike. He sustained injuries, a broken ankle and a wrist.

After his fourth motorbike accident, Prince Kaybee shared pictures of his bruised arm. The Club Controller hitmaker sparked controversy when he shared that he was not wearing protective gear when the accident happened.

Prince Kaybee advises artists not to make music for TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee advised fellow artists not to be tempted to make music for TikTok.

His advice came when fellow musician Cassper Nyovest was trending for savagely clapping back at anyone who roasted his new song, Kusho Bani, on social media.

Several netizens concluded that Prince Kaybee’s advice was a veiled dig at Cassper Nyovest, while others asked him if his advice was working for him.

