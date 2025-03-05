There’s a new and exciting TikTok trend that has youngsters in a chokehold and eager to try out

The challenge involves clever editing or cool dancing in order to generate a lot of views on the platform

The sound itself is addictive that TikTokkers sing the viral song throughout their days even when they aren’t scrolling on social media

TikTok trends are the best to hop on in order to gain massive engagement or new followers easily.

One South African chap tried the viral trend out but got frightened by a loud and aggravating sound.

Gent shares being called out at Shoprite for trying out trend

TikTokkers are currently hooked on a new viral TikTok trend that features American musician Doechii's now-popular song, Anxiety. Because of its catchy lyrics, fabs have been begging the Grammy-award-winning songstress to release the song on streaming platforms.

The challenge is about people busting their “anxieties” spying on them whether they edit themselves to appear twice in the same video or have another person sneak up on them and copy their dance moves.

A South African gent, Mbasa Ngceni, could not keep the now-viral song out of his head while grocery shopping at Shoprite. Ngceni occupied an empty aisle to film his version of the challenge.

The chap was doing a phenomenal job before one of Shoprite’s employees yelled into a microphone and startled him. Ngceni fretted and reached for his phone that he placed on one of the shelves.

The chap said when one TikTokker asked what was said via the intercom:

“I don’t know, but all I know is I was the only one on aisle number nine.”

He shared his now-viral clip on TikTok with the caption:

“You tried the anxiety challenge at Shoprite and they called you out. Never again.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to chap’s viral version of anxiety challenge

Social media users were entertained by the chap’s video and shared their thoughts in a thread of 45 comments:

@CANDICEK was entertained by the hilarious clip:

“TikTok at night is so funny.”

@Enhle❤ was floored by the employee who ruined the guy’s dance challenge:

“He fetched you very fast.”

@darkskin—negrrrrrooo!! announced:

“If you see me in Braam doing this as I’m walking? Please mind your own business.”

@Langi🌞🌺🌴🌎🥥 was dusted by the now-viral clip:

“Looking at the aisle number killed me.”

@Akhanya 💋 chuckled at the silly video:

“You’re so insane, I almost forgot.”

@ZarhMkhizerh123 was in disbelief:

“There’s absolutely no way. This did not happen.”

A South African influencer warned ambitious Mzansi people about the dark side of being a content creator.

UWC students were stunned to see one of South Africa's popular content creators attending classes at their school.

A determined young vlogger was underwhelmed after her phone was snatched at a Woolworths store while trying to create content, following in Grace Modlana's prominent footsteps.

