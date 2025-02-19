Mzansi was amazed to see one of the country’s biggest content creators attending school in Cape Town

Influencers and content creators have obtained what used to be celebrity status because of their popularity.

YouTubers like Mihlali Ndamase and Kay Yarms have become respected people in the industry after vlogging since the early 2010s.

UWC students spot popular content creator at their school

It was an exciting day for many social media users who spotted one of the most famous content creators on their campus. Students at the University of the Western Cape were in awe after seeing Siphelele Sibiya, Popularly known as Popi Sibiya a couple of metres away from them.

The creator films some of her exciting travels around the world and makes good money from monetising her content and receiving donations from fans. The hitchhiker and celebrated wanderer recently announced on Instagram that she enrolled in one of the Western Cape’s best universities for BSc: Physical Science.

Popi filmed her first day of school and shared that she unfortunately did not get on-campus accommodation. Her vlog was very realistic as she filmed her experience at the taxi rank and her time on campus with her mates.

The creator is currently hosted by an Afrikaner family. Her presence at the school excited many who asked to take a picture with her.

Although many were excited and wished Popi an incredible journey, some people insinuated that the announcement was just for content creation purposes:

@Nonhlanhla Tshayingc commented:

“She is not enrolled, it’s content. It’s all on close friends.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Students excited to see popular content creator at UWC

Social media users amazed by content creator attending school in Cape Town:

@Tumi said:

“Popi, you are literally floating.”

@dineorozee4 announced her findings:

“She's studying there, I saw on her stories.”

@mpumeh pleaded with the entertainment industry:

“She deserves a TV slot, please, I beg you people.”

@Nondingeko Simelane was gagged by how fast the creator moves:

“How? I saw her in Walmart yesterday in the USA.”

@@Zïzwªnª👑shared her feelings toward the wanderer:

“Popi stresses me out all the time. Her bravery is unmatched.”

@p_kay_m pointed out:

“Someone saw her in Rosebank yesterday.”

@Amaru was confused about Pop's whereabouts:

“Isn't she in Lesotho?”

