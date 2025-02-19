A young and ambitious South African micro-content creator floored Mzansi when she reprimanded her little brother

The hun was on her hustle to make it out of the hood so she followed in the footsteps of a now-famous content creator

Social media users shared their thoughts on the viral TikTok video that generated over 170K views in less than a week

South Africa’s economy has been in recovery since former President Jacob Zuma’s controversial reign.

One big sister shared how her brother tried to interrupt her moneymaking scheme. Image: @khanyabillionaire

Source: TikTok

Youngsters have come up with various side hustles and moneymaking schemes to escape poverty.

Lady deals with little brother interrupting her moneymaking scheme

A young South African lady made Mzansi laugh after reprimanding her forward younger brother. Khanya, an aspiring billionaire (as per her TikTok handle @khanyabillionaire) and micro-content creator, started following in the steps of the great Grace Mondlana, who experienced her big break through vlogging.

Khanya decided to pick up her phone and record her daily activities to post on both YouTube and TikTok. During her content creation, her curious younger brother bombed her video.

The lady’s reflexes led her to give her sibling a smooth slap to get him out of the frame of the video. Khanya did not edit out the blooper and instead made SA laugh at the silly moment:

“If anyone wants a brother, hit me up. He’s free; I promise we won’t notice he’s gone.”

The clip is one of the hun’s best-performing videos, with almost 200K views and 663 comments. Khanya captioned her viral post:

“I’m just trying to make it out of the hood, man.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by siblings’ silly behaviour in viral TikTok

Social media users were left in stitches after watching a bow-viral clip of silly siblings:

An ambitious young lady shared how she planned to move out of the hood. Image: @khanyabillionaire

Source: TikTok

@_LunggeloM❤️ realised:

“You are not playing with this bread.”

@BIG B said:

“The more I watch this, the funnier it gets.”

@Sine.Gee💖 commented:

“And that is how you smack negativity away.”

@Billy. was in stitches:

“I’m dying why did you hit him so hard.”

@⭐️F555lo⭐️shared:

“You’re definitely gonna make it out bestie! Love the realness!”

@unathi 🪽asked for the lady's reprimanding services:

“I need this for my brother. How much do you charge?”

@krispatience commented:

“This is how serious I am about my goals this year.”

@nolimitclxps808 told Mzansi:

“Guys, I am being abused in this house, rescue me for real.”

@K H A N Y A❤️🦁| YouTuber🎬 replied:

“ Tell them to come fetch you immediately.”

@kutlwano phaho♥️. agreed with hun that:

“Younger brothers are so irritating, yoh.”

3 More sibling-related stories by Briefly News

A big sister was overjoyed about her little sister bagging her first job after matric and posted the family's excitement on TikTok

One loving brother braided his teen sister's hair and shared his impressive work on TikTok where he received praises

A hilarious big brother and little sister duo floored South Africa by fighting at a Shoprite store amid back-to-school shopping

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News