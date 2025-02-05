One lady made her family proud when she started the year off on a great note by bagging her first job

Her big sister could not contain her joy and filmed the young and now independent woman getting ready for work

Social media users also sent in lovely messages for the matriculant via a thread of 492 comments on TikTok

The class of 2024 have now entered the real world since receiving their national certificates in January.

The high school graduates all had different plans for their future. While some enrolled in universities, others were fixated on finding a job.

Family celebrates young lady bagging first job after matric

Finding a job in South Africa is almost as hard as a fisherman fishing in a desert. A lot of university graduates have endured the pain of sitting at home with their hard-earned qualifications because of job scarcity in the country.

One South African lady who had just matriculated made her family proud by bagging a job. Her big sister was excited for her and filmed a cute video.

The high school graduate bagged a job at KFC and her family’s support warmed Mzansi. Her mother helped her get ready for her first day, while her sister bragged about her success in finding a job on social media:

“What a beautiful God.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to matriculant finding a job after high school

Social media users were proud of the young lady and shared lovely messages via a thread of 491 comments:

A lady bragged about her little sister getting her first job. Image: @sunshinequeen38

Source: TikTok

@Kgosigadi_Lorato said:

“Some of us are longing for this kind of support too. Congratulations girl.”

@Nkosazane wrote:

“Congratulations to her. Pray for a healthy working environment.”

@Mokgadi Andronicca commented:

“I went to my first job a day after my last paper in matric. It is such a beautiful and important experience. May the lord give her strength, wisdom and courage on this beautiful opportunity.”

@SaqMadik shared:

“Congratulations. Character development incoming.”

@yaya. said:

“I’ve never been this proud as a stranger. Congratulations!”

