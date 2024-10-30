A pregnant woman's family showed up and showed off their support for her at her beautiful gender reveal

The family filled up a basketball court to celebrate their new member on the way in the most special way

The unity is what warmed social media users' hearts and made them participate in the viral video's comments section

A family filled up a basketball court to celebrate the creation of their latest family member on the way.

Mzansi was impressed by how a family showed off their support for their daughter's pregnancy. Image: @sadikiharris

They enjoyed a beautiful gender reveal as they showed off their support for their pregnant couple.

Family supports daughter's pregnancy

A family did not hold back their support for one of their pregnant family members and showed up jolly at her splendid gender reveal. The woman's tribe was excited for her beautiful motherhood journey.

The expecting couple already had a son together, so when the gender of their unborn baby was revealed to be a girl, they jumped up and down for joy.

The entire family lost it and celebrated their unborn family member in the most beautiful way. Sadik Harris shared the joyful footage on their TikTok with the caption:

"Our priceless reaction to finding out my sister's baby's gender."

Watch the joyful video below:

Mzansi reacts to beautiful family moment

Social media users were touched by the lovely footage and commented:

@Nimathullah 🔄was emotional:

"Imagine getting older and watching how happy people were for your birth."

@officialbhaddieee pointed out:

"She won in life with this support!"

@Shan💋loved the supportive union:

"I don't know these people, but emotions overcame me! Congratulations."

@Vivianne💙realised:

"The whole family was manifesting for a girl."

@yaya commented:

"That baby is going to be loved."

@🌸kellyyyyyyyyyy🌸wrote:

"The whole family is happy; everybody got what they wanted."

@Daneilla Mc| God's Instrument shared:

"The baby was wanted from the start."

@Violetly Beata thought:

@This, l will never have."

@Onyinyechi highlighted:

"Oh, he better treat her right because, baby, she's loved at home."

