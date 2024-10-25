A funny TikTokker compared how the 2000s teens did not believe in hiding their disgraceful moments to the humble millennials

Yolanda Pani filmed a hilarious skit where she showed the two generations' differences in behaviour

Social media users shared their thoughts on the hilarious and accurate video

Gen Z is known to be the boldest and most selfish generation because of how they carry themselves.

Mzansi found a lady's '90s vs 2000s skit funny after comparing generational behaviours. Image: @paniyolanda

Source: TikTok

A funny digital creator proved this theory in a now-viral TikTok skit that floored many social media users.

Lady compares 2000s vs 90s teens

Yolanda Pani floored Mzansi when she compared how millennial teens hid their pregnancies compared to Gen Z. In the past, teenage pregnancy was a serious disgrace to the point where families would force their pregnant minor to abort the foetus.

Today, the once frowned-upon behaviour has become a trend and very much a norm. Pani filmed a skit to prove this theory hilariously, where she filmed herself as a 90s teen trying her best to flatten a pregnant stomach while her 2000s version flaunted it for the world to see:

"It's not like they don't know pregnancy and stuff."

Watch the skit below:

Mzansi reacts to 90s vs 2000s teens

Social media users found the clip to be accurate and funny:

@Yandaaa.Mcdee echoed:

"Unbothered and stuff."

@MaLindz01 explained:

"I was happy that I was expecting and celebrated it even with my clothing, and my grandma would complain."

@user6459058307090 shared an astonishing story:

"My sister gave birth in the toilet, and we all rushed after we heard a baby crying. No one notices the pregnancy. That night, we had to open our pillows to make the clothes l wore while l was a baby."

@Lucinda M💜👑replied to the woman's skit:

"I am a 90s baby, married, and I still hide my tummy."

@Enhle shared:

"I'm pregnant, and there's nothing I can do, so I might as well get comfy."

@Sobz said:

"I felt bad for the girls at school who had to wear jerseys in summer; seeing them was my contraceptive."

Source: Briefly News