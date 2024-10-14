South African millennials were thrilled to hear from their SABC 2 hero, Dub, the green alien in over a decade

Radio presenter at 5FM, Nick Hamman tracked him down for an interview to discuss his sudden departure and where he is now

Social media users expressed themselves in a thread of 2.9K comments on TikTok

Nick Hamman made South African millennials smile when he tracked down their SABC 2 hero, Dub.

South African millennials were excited to hear from their SABC 2 hero, Dub. Image: @nickhamman5

Source: TikTok

The green alien said goodbye one day and never returned, which upset many of his fans who are overworked adults today.

SA Millennials hear from their SABC 2 hero

Millennials always compare their lives to the new generation. Whether it be TV shows, fashion, or culture, the 90s gang swear they've had it better.

The Y generation also often talked about the loss of their SABC 2 hero, Dub, who was the face of Tube. The green alien cheered TV lovers in the afternoon as he announced the beginning and end of fun kids' programmes during the day.

One day, Dub waved goodbye and never came back. His sudden departure saddened many who still remember him today. 5 FM's presenter, Nick Hamman, tracked down Dub and the actor who played him to find out why they left:

"Here's what happened to Dub. The truth of the matter is Dub never wanted to leave. There were complications outside his hands that led him from the inflatable world of Tube and away from our screens, never to return."

Dub and the actor who played him, Brian Webber, are now in Canada, where they mostly stay indoors because of the icy weather. The former face of Tube also writes poetry now:

"I'm happy, but I miss the kids, all of my friends in South Africa., and Kwaito. I'm so glad you found me because it's been so many years, and I feel like I grew up with you together.

"I hope you learned a few things from my stupid actions. I was so naughty, selfish, and greedy, and I hope you did not turn out like that. I'm a better person now; I eat less doughnuts. I'm vegan now."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi thrilled to hear from Tube's Dub

South Africans were excited to hear from their Tube hero and commented:

@Sapphire felt grateful:

"Thank you, Brian Webber, for making my childhood so memorable. My mom said I'd always cry if Dub said bye. Thanks for the memories. You're forever loved, dear Dub."

@Bokang Phelane loved hearing from Dub:

"This made me tear up. Dub and Cody hold a special space in my heart."

@Mr. Muphin explained:

"Dub was to us what Cocomelon is to the babies of this era."

@thobi euiko shared:

"I remember singing and rapping the 'Tell It Like Is' number word for word by Dub."

@K🇿🇦 reported:

"Dub, since you left, life has been crazy wild, bro."

@Leanne Booyens commented:

"A part of my inner child is healed. Thank you, Dub and Brian Webber."

@Penelope friend was emotional:

"This is the closure we all needed; I got so emotional hearing his voice. Thank you Nick."

@Fatzilicious 🍉commented:

"I used to wave to Dub till he left the screen."

@letukaskosana shared:

"I'm a 39-year-old husband and father, and here I am crying over a TikTok video. Damn!"

@Roxette Nhlamu Nwa'Chauke realised:

"The day after Dub said goodbye for the very last time, things took a turn for the worst."

