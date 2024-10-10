One American gent went viral on social media after he showcased how he prepped for Hurricane Milton

In the video, he unveiled the method which he used to protect his luxury car, and people were shocked

The clip captured the attention of the online community and clocked over 57.2 million views, with many expressing their thoughts in the comments

According to news outlets, a lethal storm surge is predicted to hit Florida's Gulf Coast, including crowded cities like Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, and Fort Myers, due to Hurricane Milton.

In preparation for Hurricane Milton, a man unveiled how he protected his brand-new Corvette in a TikTok video. Image: @gucci_lemon_reloaded

Source: TikTok

In preparation for this, one young American man showed off how he protected his fancy vehicle from the horrid weather.

US man plastic wraps his car in preparation for Hurricane Milton

The guy was not playing about his whip. The TikTok user @gucci_lemon_reloaded shared a clip on the video platform unveiling how he wrapped up his brand-new Corvette car with plastic in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

@gucci_lemon_reloaded's footage caught the attention of many, gathering over 57.2 million views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication, causing a massive buzz on social media.

Watch the video of the man wrapping his car below:

People react to man's hurricane Milton preparation

Social media users were invested in the gent's video as many headed to the comments section to share their opinions on his method of protecting his car.

Wynniee said:

"Drive it to a safe location, that'll do absolutely nothing. Bye-bye, beautiful Corvette!"

Mcdonalds_inc added:

"Fun thing about cars is that you can drive them away from danger."

Regine Bass cracked a joke, saying:

"Milton is gonna be so excited for his new car! It’s wrapped, just missing a big bow!!"

V expressed:

"Literally you have a Corvette, just use it to drive away like I’m so confused."

The Tish Niche commented:

"Why don't you just drive it away... I don't think your house is going to be there, bro... I'm really hoping you guys evacuated. Watching from South Africa, and we're stressed for you guys. Hope you are safe."

Phil McCracken wrote:

"This will literally do nothing."

Source: Briefly News