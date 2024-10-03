The bad weather ruined a group of gents' camping day in a clip making rounds on social media

The footage of the guys amused many people online as it gained massive traction on TikTok

South Africans reacted to the man's clip as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter

A video of men holding on to their camping tents went viral, amusing the online community.

South African men's camp day got ruined by the bad weather in a TikTok video. Image: @karabopila

SA men camping ruined by weather

The young gents decided to have a day out drinking at a park under their camping tents until the weather showed them flames.

In the footage shared by TikTok user @karabopila the men can be seen standing hold their tents and drinks as the wind blow really hard. Eish the guys kept on that tents for their dear lives which left peeps in laughter.

While taking to TikTok @karabopila poked fun at themselves saying:

"That storm dealt with us."

The video viral online generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of it's publication.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi pokes fun at the gent

South Africans were amused by the gents'video and flocked to the comments section, sharing jokes and laughter.

MamaArt said:

"It's the fact that everyone is still holding their drinks."

Orsin cracked a joke, saying:

"Rumour has it they are still holding on."

Lethabo Merchant wrote:

"Broer holding the bottle with his mouth was fighting for his life."

Ntokozo Joy poked fun:

"The Jackson 5."

Lerato shared:

"POV: Me financially holding on to my last R100."

Martie2860 was amused:

"When you know the earth song video, this is hilarious."

Rain doesn’t stop partygoers from leaving groove as they dance the night away

Briefly News previously reported that a video of peeps partying in the rain has gone viral online.

The large group of groovists did not let Mother Nature get in the way of their plans as they held up their drinks and shook their booties. @KaizerBeatZ_ shared a 30-second clip of the local partygoers on Twitter and Saffas are loving the fact that they didn't allow anything to stop their party.

