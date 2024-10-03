A man on TikTok shared a video of a group of men struggling to hold their tent down thanks to stormy weather

The men not only tried to save their tent but also their alcohol, with one man holding a bottle in his mouth

Social media users in the post's comment section cracked jokes about the unfortunate situation the men were in

A group of men had their camping trip ended by stormy weather. Images: @karabopila / TikTok, Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty Images

Source: UGC

It's always great for friends to relax and enjoy time together, strengthening their bond. Unfortunately, a group of buddies had their camping trip cut short when a storm rolled in, sending them packing earlier than planned.

Conquering the storm

Using the handle @karabopila, a TikTok user shared a video of a group of men in Hartbeespoort holding onto their tent for dear life after a gust of wind almost blew it away.

The five men held the tent and their alcohol, with one man hilariously holding a bottle in his mouth.

To make the situation more comical, the video's audio included Michael Jackson's hit track Earth Song.

The TikTok user wrote in his caption:

"That storm dealt with us."

Watch the video below:

Internet laughs at men's stormy experience

Thousands of social media users cracked jokes about how the men comically faced the harsh weather.

@chan_tiieyy laughed and stated:

"I need to hire them to hold my relationship like this."

@maximum_temperature asked the men with humour:

"You guys waited until it got to this point?"

@_umadube comically told the online community:

"Legend has it that they are still holding on for dear life."

@lethabo_theegoat said to people online:

"Broer holding the bottle with his mouth was fighting for his life."

After watching the video, @katli_57 laughed and said:

"It's the fact that everyone is still holding their drinks."

@marvelous_neo wrote in the comment section:

"Oh, they have an ounce of commitment in them. Would you look at that? Weathering the storm! How ironic."

Referring to a popular TikTok audio, @god_sfavoriteidiot said to app users:

"It's giving, 'Yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.'"

Lion chases men out of their camp

In another story, Briefly News reported about two men who were lucky to leave their camp before a male lion decided to visit.

While some people in the video's comment section shared that camping life isn't for them, others laughed at the giant tooth puncture marks in the men's pillows and gear.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News