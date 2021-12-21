A video of a group of people partying the night away in the rain has gone viral on Twitter thanks to @KaizerBeatZ_

The 30-second clip gained over 35 600 views on the bluebird app as peeps across Mzansi lived for their contagious vibe

The partygoers received some support and naturally, some judgement for their participation in the event

Another video of peeps partying in the rain has gone viral online. The large group of groovists did not let Mother Nature get in the way of their plans as they held up their drinks and shook their booties.

@KaizerBeatZ_ shared a 30-second clip of the local partygoers on Twitter and Saffas are loving the fact that they didn't allow anything to stop their party. The popular Twitter user shared a hilarious caption:

"No weather formed against us shall ever prosper!!!"

This video showing a group of locals dancing in the pouring has gained Mzansi's approval. Image: @KaizerBeatZ

The video has gained over 35 600 views and the comments are rolling in:

South Africans are loving the fact that the rain couldn't stop the party

@Nomali88 shared:

"You gotta love vibe yama 2000."

@CrackTeeSA tweeted:

"My mood after receiving an eWallet notification guys."

@pat_pat30 wrote:

"Can you guys teach the lady with a skirt how to dance?!"

@DyjAgent_SA shared:

"December is NOT over yet. #HaveFaith bafethu."

Source: Briefly.co.za