A video of a group of South Africans dancing in a heavy rainstorm has gone viral on social media thanks to popular Twitter user @kulanicool

The 28-second clip shows the group of locals dancing and splashing in puddles of water, bringing out their inner child

The video quickly went viral on Twitter after @kulanicool reshared it to his profile and peeps responded with some funny memes and screenshots

When it comes to groove, South Africans always have a plan ready and a recent video proved just that. @kulanicool shared a 28-second clip of a group of Saffas dancing their lives away in the pouring rain.

The groove-goers can be seen splashing in puddles and jiving to their hearts' content. Locals rushed to the replies section under the viral video where they took screenshots of various points in the video and shared hilarious captions.

The clip has been viewed more than 63 000 times on the microblogging application and the hilarious responses are constantly coming in.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Read some of the responses compiled by Briefly News:

@khozawisdomV shared:

"Don't let the coronavirus command council see this."

@KaygeeMadiba said:

"Ke gore this is us telling the rain we will groove no matter what."

@SiphiweLPhiri responded with:

"This looks like fun... I should've been there."

@mr_shimmy wrote:

"A night to remember."

@TKwazi tweeted:

"Omnicron is dancing there too."

@mthombeni_chris added:

"Eish. That province. Bathong."

