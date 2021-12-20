A video of a man randomly picking up his peers at groove while dancing has left the TikTok world in stitches

The unidentified man is buff and lifts the members of the jol up with little to no effort as he dances around the venue with them

The 24-second clip had peeps laughing their socks off as they commented, liked and reshared it on other platforms

@siyabonga_sthembiso had locals in absolute stitches after sharing a video of a guy at groove. The muscled-up individual seemed to be having the time of his life as he danced his life away in a truly unique manner.

The unidentified man started randomly picking people up as he danced at the jol and locals are confused. The video is just 24 seconds long but wow, it is definitely something to behold. Siyabonga's hilarious caption on the clip read:

"Your boyfriend after mixing Herbalife and alcohol."

A viral video of a man carrying peeps at groove has left social media users in stitches. Image: @siyabonga_sthembiso / TikTok

Source: UGC

The video has been viewed over 314 900 times on the social networking app with more than 18 000 likes.

Peeps share jokes upon jokes about SA's WWE superstar

@msanty_mgabhazi said:

"Kahle John Cena."

@cya416 wrote:

"Lol Sphe he is just having a good time."

@dio_t3rd shared:

"This is so accurate though."

@kingmathabela commented:

"This guy mara. He has killed me to the death."

@alternote responded with:

"The first person, 'Ebanna, I'm flying'."

@teddylord0 added:

"The second dude didn't even fight."

Source: Briefly.co.za