A video of one local DJ performing at his best for just two fans has sent the internet talking

In the clip, the DJ and his backup dancers can be seen giving the performance of a lifetime while a man and woman dance alone on the field

The video had many peeps commending the musician and had others seriously thinking about the impacts of covid-19

South Africans are reacting to a very enthusiastic entertainer performing a set for just about two fans. While many peeps love that he's giving an energetic performance despite the small crowd, others really hate what the coronavirus is doing to gig culture.

, Twitter user @kulanicool first shared the clip.

"Eh banna," he simply captioned the post.

Many peeps admired the DJ for keeping his cool and performing his heart out:

@djsbu said:

"With respect to the artist on stage. Always put on your A-Game."

@Lindzeka_usa said:

"Professionalism at its best, he was booked and he still performed as he should. Mad respect."

@thewiseguard said:

"Indeed respect for your job is very much important sometimes you will never know who is watching."

Others were a little more sympathetic:

