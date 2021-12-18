Haibo: Man Ruins Ke Dezemba With Faulty Shelves, Spills Pricey Liquor on Floor

A local man has the internet laughing after messing up a bunch of his expensive alcohol bottles

It seems the excited fella forgot to properly secure his DIY shelves and clearly overloaded the poor storage space

Mzansi saw pics of the incident and found his predicament absolutely hysterical

A few seriously funny photos of some beat up alcohol bottles have the internet laughing. It seems the homeowner did not think to secure his shelves properly, causing the heavy bottles to fall.

, popular social media user @Kulanicool shared the funny pictures.

A series of moments show the bottles of bubbly on the display case before they've fallen to the ground, probably leaving the owner in utter despair.

"A very short story," the pictures were captioned.

Check out some of the silly reactions from peeps online. Many could not believe their eyes:

@terzzm said:

"But I'm sure the Jagermeister survived this."

@FPolelo said:

"This was a long way coming. Why have a shelf without supporting brackets?"

@thabo_dodo said:

"Yeah sorry but there were too many, 17 bottles."

@malusimudau_ said:

"lol He can't even claim from insurance as damaged home content."

@MzuraVanie said:

"He was showing off and the bottles showed him off haha."

Hebanna: Drunk driver mistakes Galleria Mall for parking lot

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that an allegedly drunk municipal worker mistook the Galleria Mall entrance for the boom gate and drove his car into the shopping centre.

The hilarious footage shows confused shoppers trying to avoid a car driving past their favourite stores.

The incident was confirmed by the Galleria Center Management. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was arrested.

According to a Facebook post in the eThekwini Secure group, the eThekwini Municipality employee did not stop when he mistook the entrance for boom gates and kept on driving through the mall.

This is what social media users had to say about the strange incident

Shannon Roxanne Davids:

"He needs to be lock up drinking and driving wtf he could have hurt someone mxm"

Marihan CP le Roux:

"I really would like to see what is going to happen to him I guess nothing like always! "

Erwyn Govender:

"I feel as if every December someone is trying to outdo aunty cookie from isipingo."

Kamal Singh:

"Driver dealt with. Officially promoted to head of Transport Eteku incompetence works always."

Source: Briefly.co.za