“Jesus Is Coming”: KZN Meteor Show Dazzles the Skies, SA Has Hilarious Reactions

Video clips of what many believe are meteorites are making the rounds online. According to social media users, the meteor showers took place in Durban over the weekend and have stirred up some pretty hilarious reactions.

Source: Twitter

One tweep, @CeboMcineka was trying to figure out if anyone else spotted the strange phenomenon. He was able to catch a quick pic of the flaming bolt but not much else:

@MarcForrest and his son were able to catch the UFO on film. He speculated it might have been some debris or an asteroid travelling close to earth:

Check out some more of the reactions below:

@ewanm said:

"Yep saw too, something big - looked a lot like orbital debris maybe from one of the recent launches."

@PatonSven said:

"We also saw. Didn't manage to film in time. Thanks for posting this."

@tynuche911 said:

"Craziest thing I’ve ever seen."

