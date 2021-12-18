A suspected drunk driver has gone viral after he mistook Galleria Mall for a parking lot

He couldn't find the boom gate and drove into the shopping centre, shocked shoppers avoided the driver as he navigated his way though the mall

The incident has been confirmed and the eThekwini Municipality employee was arrested

An allegedly drunk municpal worker mistook the Gallieria Mall entrance for the boom gate and drove his car into the shopping centre.

The hilairious footage shows confused shoppers trying to avoid a car driving pas their favourite stores.

An allegedly drunk driver mistakes the mall for a parking lot. Photo credit: Muhammad Vanker

Source: Facebook

The incident was confirmed by the Galleria Center Management. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was arrested.

According to a Facebook post in the eThekwini Secure group, the eThekwini Municipality employee did not stop when he mistook the entrance for boom gates and kept on driving through the mall.

This is what social media users had to say about the strange incident

Shannon Roxanne Davids:

"He needs to be lock up drinking and driving wtf he could have hurt someone mxm"

Marihan CP le Roux:

"I really would like to see what is going to happen to him I guess nothing like always! "

Erwyn Govender:

"I feel as if every December someone is trying to outdo aunty cookie from isipingo."

Kamal Singh:

"Driver dealt with. Officially promoted to head of Transport Eteku incompetence works always."

