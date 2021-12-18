“Why Waste the Dessert?”: Bday Girl Hates Her Cake, She Punches It to the Floor

A seriously unbelievable video of one very triggered birthday girl smashing her cake has shaken the internet

In the clip, the dissatisfied lady can be heard cussing before she Mike Tyson punches her cake to the ground

The video had mixed reactions from peeps with some finding it funny while others criticised the lady for being ungrateful

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video of one very unhappy birthday girl is making the rounds on social media. It seems the young woman was not at all happy with her birthday cake or its decorations, immediately punching it as it's put down in front of her at a party.

A seriously unbelievable video of one very triggered birthday girl smashing her cake has shaken the internet. Images: @SimplyBlessingg/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, social media user @SimplyBlessingg first shared the video:

"You’re at a birthday dinner. The birthday girl doesn’t like her cake and does this…Whatcha doing next?," she captioned the video.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The seriously unbelievable clip has some peeps laughing while others were disappointed by her ungrateful reaction. One person shared that the lady might have been pregnant, causing her to act a little differently due to hormonal shifts.

Still, peeps were not having it.

Check out some of the stunned reactions below:

Happy birthday Mufasa: Cassper Nyovest marks his birthday & Mzansi joins the fun

In more birthday news, Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest has officially crossed the 30-year-old mark as he ushers in his 31st year on Earth today. The hip-hop superstar began his festivities just after the clock hit 1 am this morning, with a tweet to mark the milestone.

While many stars choose to put up a humble front, Cassper Nyovest does the opposite by regularly hyping himself up, even on his birthday. Cassper was one of the first to kick off his birthday happenings by announcing the milestone and a new track’s release this morning. He said:

“A legend was born today!!!! Cassper Nyovest!!!! He also released a beautiful song today called Summer Love feat Raye.”

Adoring fans were quick to engage with the star’s tweet, giving it thousands of likes and retweets. The comment section was just as eventful with fans offering their most thoughtful words on Mufasa’s special hour.

@RushNdoda wrote:

“Happy birthday Nyovi and congratulations on your new song and launch... Keep inspiring us man”

@WildMike05 commented:

“Happy birthday Cassper may ur haters live long to see all ur success”

@iamtebohomajara said:

“Happy birthday to you King Nyovie, have a great one Mufasa. In your own words "this boy was born in December, that means the summer is mine", this summer is literally yours Papito, enjoy.”

And @YBoothylicious added

“Happy birthday original @casspernyovest . May God continue to bless you and shower you with gratitude,wealth, health,love, more babies lol and success. May he protect you from bad people and influences. Have an awesome day and to many more launches on your birthday.”

Source: Briefly.co.za