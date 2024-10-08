An American couple decided to sell everything they had and chase a life where they would get their meals prepared for them and rooms made up while seeing the world

The pair fell in love with the easy life and seeing the world after a few times on shorter boat cruise ships

They have currently been to more than 45 countries and are still counting, as they have no plan to stop anytime soon

A couple ditched their life on land and sailed with the cruise ship. Image: @life_by_any_means

Source: Instagram

A 32-year-old and her husband decided to ditch land, living for an easy and comfortable life, living on the sea while seeing the world.

The pair's story was published on VT. 's Facebook page, receiving 1.4K likes and almost 300 comments.

The lover's story and travelling experience

The couple has a home in Memphis, Tennessee, that they decided to rent out when they chose to live on the cruise ship, details VT. The rent counts as generated income for the pair.

Besides the desire to see the world and live a life where their food is prepared by chefs every day, Monica Brzoska shared with the UK-based publication The Sun that her mom advised her in 2022 not to wait for retirement to live her best life after her father needed a liver transplant.

See the post below:

Social media users share their thoughts on the idea

After reading the post, social media users shared different views. Many loved seeing the world through the ocean while enjoying being taken care of, while others found it not practical.

User @Debbie Edwards Miller joked:

"I’d get sick of having strangers being in my pool every day😉."

User @Amanda Downs shared:

"But do they get a dedicated room? Or do they have to go through all the motions each time they port? Not worth the hassle to me, lol."

User @Cesar Ozuna noted:

"They’re gonna get tired of it or run out of resources, whichever comes first. I need a 3 year follow-up to see how they really feel then."

User @Mellissa Muir wished:

"That's my retirement. I hope!"

User @Katie Delton commented:

"I feel like they want freedom and want to actually enjoy life, the boat docs to so ur not on the boat all the time. You get to see small and big towns/cities, beaches and not only that there is culture to learn."

User @Luke J Webb

"Honestly, this is my retirement plan."

