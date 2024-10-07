A young lady stunned the internet when she shared her impressive work experience at just 20 years old

Unsm Mtiya has primarily worked in retail, but her experiences were not always pleasant as she hopped from job to job

The lady's viral clip allowed many Mzansi citizens to open up about their work experiences and difficulties with finding a job

Unam Mtiya listed her four work experiences in retail and stunned social media users with how lucky she was to find jobs.

Although the lady managed to secure vacancies, they were only sometimes the best for her and inspired Mtiya to hop on to the next.

Lady shares four work experiences at 20 years old

A young Mzansi lady impressed SA with her vast work experience. The lady shared some of the reasons why she was able to accumulate such a collection of jobs and the experience at each one.

The 20-year-old mostly worked in retail and shared different experiences at every job and why she left for the next vacancy:

Sportscene:

"I only worked for two days, guys. The pressure? I'm new, so what do you mean I must pack and insert the papers of 70 online orders before 12:00 because the Courier Guy will arrive at 13:00? I still need to assist people and help them open an account."

Vans:

"I worked there for three months. You will work most days and only get one day off. I enjoyed this, and it paid well."

PEP:

"I worked there on weekends. The most money I got paid was the one Ramaphosa gave us for free."

IEC:

"Guys, I worked on the voting day only, from 06:00 am to 06:00 am the next day. I got home and died. It definitely was a nice experience, but no thanks. I'm even embarrassed to show you the amount of money I got paid after they taxed it."

Mzansi reacts to 20-year-old job experience

Social media users were impressed with the lady's resume and shared their stories:

@Nthabiiseng Mtshweni has not haad any luck with finding a job:

"I'm 21, and I've been applying since the age of 18 and, until today, never been employed. Lucky you for the experience."

@TSuan♎️wished for the lady's experience:

"At least you have the experience. I'm your age, but I have no experience."

@nosii 🎀was still scarred from working for the IEC:

"I will never forget what IEC did to me like, how is it that I worked for close to 30 hours only for me to get paid R517?"

@Katlego_Mafa shared why they left their job:

"The one at Sportscene of making people open account is the reason I left my previous job."

@ZizonkeN sighed:

"Pep will humble you."

@siiwe.rarane commented:

"Pep will make you hate retail shops, I know."

@Somila Boya could not relate:

"I never worked a day in my life."

@MadamC63 ♡ moaned:

"I'm still crying from what IEC gave us."

