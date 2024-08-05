African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) lekgotla took place on Sunday, 4 August in Boksburg

The basic income grant should be the main focus of the discussions over the next few days

Previous work experience should not be the barrier that youth face if they want and are looking for work

JOHANNESBURG—President Cyril Ramaphosa has been banging the same drum for quite some time now, and he took the opportunity to speak out about youth unemployment. Ramaphosa believes that the lack of work experience should not be why South African youths do not enter the job market.

Ramaphosa attends ANC NEC lekgotla at Birchwood Hotel (left); Youths protest with placards regarding job situation (right). Image: Per-Anders Pettersson & Dino Lloyd/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The NEC meeting was attended by the who's who of the ANC, where premiers and mayors met. The main focus was expected to be an assessment of the electrical decline, which was true. But the shocking unemployed statistics, especially for young people, were also under the microscope.

What will be done about the unemployment?

The president said that public service should be professionalized and that qualified youth should be able to serve their country. Youth should be given the chance to grow our country's economy.

"We cannot continue to have so many South Africans unemployed. Much work has been done in creating conditions for greater investment and infrastructure, improving mechanisms for planning, financing, and implementation. Over the past five years, a lot of work has been done," said Ramaphosa, as quoted by EWN.

He reiterated that the basic income grant for unemployed youth should prevail in the next three days of the lekgotla.

Opinions on the latest Ramaphosa statement

@Airwolf54321clarifies the different types of roles:

"This is fine for non-critical, non-specialised roles. For those, training under experienced personnel it is essential to close the skills gap and ensure we create more jobs overall."

@Tkay_mdima speaks of the reality and the rights of workers:

"Imagine hiring a idiot who has endless rights through the CCMA, without any experience. These people can't even use the PC, and you will be expected to pay them money. This president is the most embarrassing thing, he fails to skill the youth and now wants business to carry his useless people"

@SimplyMegszcpt has solutions:

"Our president needs to stop!"

"Start offering skill training courses. Open trade and technical schools again, and focus on skills development. Stop with laws, bills and regulations that creates problems for everyone including the private sector."

@XUFFLER knows this tune all too well:

"He’s been calling that since 2018 he’s about to escort now 🌚 he’s still calling 💔"

@ZweLeth29101425 doesn't mince his words when giving an opinion on the president:

"The sweet talker who never does what he says. What idiot honestly believes that Cyril is going to do what he says? Such a useless president."

Earlier calls to scrap prior work experience

In January of this year, President Ramaphosa pleaded with businesses not to look for work experience when job-seekers try to enter the work environment.

“As government, we have made the call for businesses to invest in our nation's future by employing more young people and, where possible, to do away with the requirement of prior work experience,” was stated by Ramaphosa in on 22 January 2024, as of IOL.

Cyril Ramaphosa complains about high unemployment

In a related article, Briefly reported that South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the high levels of unemployment and poverty in his maiden speech during the Opening of Parliament after being elected president of the seventh administration.

Many South Africans criticized him despite his efforts, holding him accountable for the nation's unemployment rates and widespread poverty.

