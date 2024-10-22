South Africans expressed joy and pride in a supportive family that gifted their matric learner with a care package to help them get through their final exams

Otshepeng Mamabolo posted a joyful video that is currently trending on TikTok, where his parents shared their excitement for their child’s milestone

Social media users appreciated the sweet gesture and shared their thoughts in thoughts in the comments section

South African matriculants are currently writing their final and most crucial exams of their academic career yet.

Different learners have been sharing videos and content about how their families have been showing up for them during this important season.

Supportive family gifts matric students

The final high school matric exam will determine whether a pupil is qualified enough to further their studies at a higher institution or not. Matriculants are currently filled with anxiety about the future, but their loved ones have tried their best to show them support during these crucial times.

Otshepeng Mamabolo shared a video of her family all jolly and excited to give her an exam care package. The box included some of Mamabolo’s favourite snacks and energy boosters.

The matric student was overjoyed and appreciated her tribe’s love and support:

“My parents bought me something for my final examination.”

Mzansi proud of supportive parents

Social media users appreciated the kind gesture and commented:

@Boitumelo shared:

“I love how parents are showing up and supporting. All the best with your exams. God is with you.”

@Kay Ree Bee 🐝commented:

“Good luck with your examination.”

@Minus shared:

“This is really nice. I will do it for my daughter even if she is in grade 11, but she needs it because I see she does not sleep. She stresses a lot just to show that support.”

@lelona highlighted:

“Please make her proud, sis; your parents love you.”

@Zee reminded the learner to stay faithful:

“Remember to always be in prayer.”

@zizipho akwande commented:

“Oh, I really love this.”

