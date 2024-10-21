A local high schooler shared on his TikTok account that he asked his mother for an exam care package

Instead of receiving a few treats and snacks, the boy only got a R10 and a bunch of pens

Social media users couldn't help but laugh at the gift, while some thought it was a sweet gesture

A boy's exam care package from his mother had the internet cracking jokes. Images: @whos.wandile / TikTok, Igor Alecsander / Getty Images

Exam care packages come in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes, they turn out to be hilariously unexpected. A boy asked his mom for one, and what he received had the internet laughing out loud.

A unique exam care package

Using the handle @whos.wandile on his adult-managed TikTok account, a Grade 9 learner showed the exam care package his mom got him. While the packages are known for having many snacks for students to munch on during exams and things they desire, the boy got something completely different.

The high schooler's mother gave him a R10 and a bunch of pens.

The boy wrote in his post's caption:

"At least there's a R10 for Switch."

Watch the video below:

Boy's exam care package has SA laughing

Hundreds of internet users gathered in the post's comment section to share their thoughts about the exam care package, which made some crack jokes.

@prettyboikairo humorously told the young man:

"Now you have no excuse for leaving out questions."

@justcarl_09 said in the comments:

"Yoh, my dad would just give me the pens. At least you got the R10."

@tassja09 loved the mother's gift to her son and wrote:

"Big ups to this mother. She is blessing your future."

@i.l0v3.fo0d said to the youngster:

"Eish, at least you won't have to borrow pens during the exam if yours jams."

@richanxeity sadly shared their parent's response when they asked for an exam care package:

"Mine said she already pays school fees."

@ayevbosazabayo jokingly told the boy:

"She wants 10 distinctions, duh."

SA laughs at student's exam care package from dad

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a student who shared she asked her father for an exam care package, which consisted of a few snacks.

Instead of getting items that fit in a box, the young woman's father bought the snacks in bulk for her. People laughed at the purchase, while others saw the man as a caring father.

