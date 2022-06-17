A lady took to social media to share a special package she received to help her get through the exam period

Twitter user @ali_zwaaa was treated to a box filled with all sorts of goodies , including several bottles of alcohol

, South African netizens couldn’t help but respond with banter and humour to the sweet yet eyebrow-raising gesture

One lucky babe took to social media to show off a special delivery she was gifted recently to help her get through the stressful exam period.

The pressure to perform and meet your expectations, as well as those of your loved one, can leave one overcome by stress and anxiety.

One babe was gifted with a care pack filled with all sorts of goodies to which her luck for her exams. Image: @ali_zwaaa/Twitter

To relieve this, Twitter user @ali_zwaaa was treated to a box filled with all sorts of goodies to see her through the nail-biting academic pressure. She shared images of the package which had sweets, snacks, fruit, bottled water as well as several bottles of alcohol, namely, Azul, Moët and Hennessey. The Wits student also received a bouquet of red roses and a good luck card on the side.

While very sweet a gesture, many South Africans were left baffled by the lady being gifted with alcohol considering the package was intended to help her get through her school work - and well, alcohol and books don’t quite go hand-in-hand.

Many netizens responded with witty and funny remarks and questions in response to the observation.

Check out the Twitter post and comments below:

@lakes__xo_ asked:

“Which exam be this wey Azul and Moet dey?”

@KamvaJiks commented:

“This is groove care package sana.”

@nkala_musa replied:

“They said siyaphuza siyaPass(a).”

@Kgalalelo_Mo responded:

“The person who sent it knows how school is and they hate it. ”

@Annied0ra asked:

“Azul inside exam package? What course pls?”

@DjukaMatauri reacted:

“South Africa are boozers, how is Hennessey an exam package?”

@_N0sferatul wrote:

“Hennessy for exam care pack? na drunken master shaolin exam?”

Lady receives exam care package from "someone's son"

In another story, Briefly News reported that a lucky woman has proudly shared her exam care package that she received from her bae. An exam care package contains all the resources needed to guarantee a perfect study session.

Twitter user Lesihle posted the pictures of the package, which contained sweets, chips, popcorn, and even stationery with the caption:

"Received an exam care package today from someone’s son & I don’t know how to act any more."

