A student shared on TikTok that she asked her father for an exam package which consisted of a few snacks

Instead of getting items that fit in a box, the young woman's father bought the snacks in bulk for her

Social media users in the comment section laughed at the purchase, while others saw the man as a caring father

A student got more in her exam package than she expected. Images: @itshope130

Exams can be stressful, but certain items like snacks and study aids can help cheer students up. One student was pleasantly surprised when she asked her father for an exam package, only to receive more than she requested.

Snacks for the semester

A student named Hope, who uses the handle @itshope130, uploaded a video on TikTok showing a conversation she had with her father. The young woman asked her dad to organise an exam package for her and sent her father a video of one as an example.

The exam package in the video showed a few bottles of energy drinks, sweets, water and chips that all fit in one box. However, Hope's father had plans of his own.

The generous man bought a few items in bulk. Hope received juice, chocolates, sweets, chips, and soup packets that could last her the semester.

Watch the video below:

Exam package has SA laughing

Many social media users went to the comment section to crack jokes about the father's purchase, while others noted that the man was a caring father who went the extra mile for his daughter.

@ii_gugu_kazi said to the student:

"I actually prefer your dad's version of an exam care package instead of that tiny box that will last a week."

@xo_godrich jokingly said to Hope:

"He said, 'Just open a spaza. Here's your capital.'"

@012_mahlanyeng wrote in the comment section:

"Start making exam care packages and sell them. Your father had a vision for you."

@buciie.xx said to the young lady:

"You better get distinctions."

@naledi_writes confessed in the comments:

"The way I'd finish these before I even start studying."

@amber12277 laughed and said:

"Your dad is opening a business for you. Smart move, Tata."

@bohlokwabophelo admired the man's actions, saying:

"Such a caring dad."

Teacher surprises students with snacks

In another story, Briefly News reported about a loving teacher who surprised her learners with snacks after the class obtained a 98% average for the term.

After seeing her thoughtful deed, Mzansi online users showered the wonderful educator with compliments.

