Several South African universities have been making headlines since the academic year started.

A matriculant who was eager to attend school at the University of Johannesburg was gutted after she was rejected.

The class of 2024 made the country proud after excelling with a pass rate of almost 86.6%. A lot of the scholars bagged bachelor’s admissions, which made it much harder for them to compete for space at one of the elite universities.

A young lady was gutted after the University of Johannesburg rejected her, but her mother rejoiced her “downfall”. The mom was only looking out for her little who was to move to the big city.

The scholar now attends WSU, where she gets to walk to school daily as the school is near her village in the Eastern Cape:

“POV: Your mom is happy that UJ didn’t accept you, but WSU did. I had to relocate to EC, and now I walk every day to school.”

Social media users shared their thoughts on the matter in a thread of comments:

@<KatlegoMagoro | Dev 💻> encouraged the hun:

“Don’t be discouraged, mtase. I’m a Software Developer from WSU; I can assure you that those village roads have been walked by numerous industry leaders who are now making a difference in their fields.”

@Lesedi Leeu realised:

“No, but this looks so peaceful.”

@refilwesechele shared:

“You'll succeed, baby girl.”

@SaneVitshima explained:

“That Campus is what made me. I’m a product designer of Ibika, and you’ll succeed and find work, too.”

@Norma Jileka wrote:

“Honestly, it’s not even a money thing, the anxiety of your child being miles away amid the chaos of the world. I always say if my child gets a space at UCT, we are all moving to Cape Town because I’ll never sleep.”

