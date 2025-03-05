A gent showed off some teeth whitening strips from Shein and South Africans had a field day in the comments

The dude gave a demonstration on how to use them, prompting questions from people who seemed interested

Netizens across Mzansi joked about the clip with many asking where to buy the product from even though it's clearly stated

A gent shared the results of some teeth whitening strips he bought from Shein, making Mzansi poke fun at him. Images: Slay Trepset

Product demonstrations can either go really well or the exact opposite. A man sharing his teeth whitening strips from Shein was roasted to oblivion by South African netizens who kept asking where he got them even though he shared the store.

Poor reading skills

Facebook user Slay Trepset shared how to use the strip in a short clip posted with a caption that read:

"Struggling with yellow teeth? @SHEIN has your back!! With these affordable yet effective whitening strips!"

The clip shows a massive close-up of the man's super shiny and clear face. Most commenters also noticed that his teeth are already white, making them wonder if it actually works.

Watch the clip below:

Hygiene as the focus

Slay Trepset's content focuses on skincare and various hygiene self-care practices. Scrolling through his reels shows how serious the man takes his skincare routine. One video shows him demonstrating a face mask peel while another shows him taking care of his hairline. A lot of his videos are shot while he's without a shirt for some reason.

Skincare tutorials have become popular on social media. Image: Olga Rolenko

The content that he shared is clearly to help people with their skincare routines, especially when looking at his older videos. He has a clip of him fighting body acne, and another shows him reducing pimples with ice cubes. South Africans had a lot to say about the teeth whitening clip.

Read the comments below:

Kelebogile Khensani Sithole said:

"No wonder why a lot of people fail at school... He wrote SHEIN and you get a whole veteran and ask ithengwa kuphi 🙄🙄🙄🙄 Le mborile shame."

Gugulethu Ndhlela mentioned:

"People are so bothered by people’s sexual preferences 😔 Get lives!! Nice skin."

Adece Afunica Alungo commented:

"A man is not supposed to be too vain. That way you are behaving like a woman."

Vivian Moulton posted:

"Just order mine. I am so glad I came across this video 🙏"

Anika Blank shared:

"Aii mara wena you try lot of things in your face now it's teeth? Hope you ready for the consequences."

Tonia Charlene Louw said:

"I’m sure your teeth were always this white."

Banele Shlase mentioned:

"One day you will swallow it mhm."

