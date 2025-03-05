Global site navigation

“Pep Home Is the Best Shame”: Man’s Pep Home Finds Wows People, Mzansi Praises the Store
by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 3 min read
  • A gent shared his affordable findings from a Pep Home visit and netizens were impressed with the items
  • The things he bought were meant for the kitchen, such as containers for cereal, and one to place some eggs in
  • South Africans showed some love to the popular store and shared the different things they've purchased from it

A gent showed off his Pep Home finds to the applause of South Africa.
A gent showed off his Pep Home finds to the applause of Mzansi.
Source: Instagram

Getting items for your home can be a costly activity, but one store knows how to get it done affordably. A gent shared his findings from a Pep Home, showing off some lovely kitchen accessories and useful goodies which Mzansi couldn't get enough of.

Home is where the heart is

Instagram user ncedo_silvence posted the clip showing the different items and containers he bought. Most of them were meant for the kitchen, such as containers to house some cereals and pastas, as well as one meant for keeping some eggs. The man demonstrated how each item can be used to make a kitchen easier to navigate. He shared the post with a caption that read:

"Recent @pep_home pickups.🏡 With a total cost of R600 for everything, I will be using these to make my kitchen more organised and efficient. Which items do you like?😁"

See the pic below:

Insta screenshot

Affordability over everything

Commenters couldn't stop gushing over how affordable Pep Home accessories are. This is not a surprise to many as the store has always marketed itself as the more affordable alternative to many of South Africa's other retail stores. People pick the store if they are on a tight budget, which many people are in South Africa these days.

Pep is the go to place for many netizens across Mzansi spending on a budget.
Pep is the go to place for many South Africans spending on a budget.
Source: Getty Images

Life is expensive for many people around the world. The recent years of inflation have made food items and others quite costly, so people will welcome any cheaper alternative to what they can get. South Africans loved the content the gent shared and many more showed their love for Pep Home products.

Read the comments below:

jayzinc75 said:

"I love how our brother's are taking care of themselves ❣️"

diopelo_mokgothu mentioned:

"Pep home is the best shame, you get almost everything you need.❤️"

from_the_holmes_family_kitchen commented:

"I have the sink caddy and it’s a game changer. I love it and have had it for a while. When it starts to get dirty or mouldy, I take it apart and soak in soapy sunlight hot water in my sink or pop into the dish washer. It’s super handy to keep the wet sponges, clothes and sink plugs out of the way and to drain them."

elma.boikanyo posted:

"Neat and tidy… So organised!"

lerato_thequeen shared:

"Pep Home finished my lunch money 🙆🏽‍♀️😔"

grey_ashley__ said:

"Sir. You didn’t put that egg straight😭"

yj_cribe mentioned:

"Nice plug bro."

