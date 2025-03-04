South Africans were stunned to see an unusually gigantic Vaseline product at a random spaza shop

One customer was stunned and filmed the foreign good to share with their online friends on TikTok

Mzansi likened the huge petroleum jelly to rapper P Diddy’s essential toiletries after stories of hundreds of baby oil bottles found in his home

The South African side of TikTok is so unserious that other nations entertain themselves for comic relief.

South Africans were floored after seeing the R777 Blue Seal Vaseline jell. Image: @Nick Dolding

Source: Getty Images

Although serious topics are explored, a standard Mzansi person’s for you page, (fyp) is full of hilarious content.

SA wowed by giant R777 Vaseline

Vaseline is one of the trusted brand in South Africa. Most Mzansi people remember growing up with the brand’s petroleum jelly being a popular essential in their homes.

The brand has grown and stated introducing more products such as their huge range of lotions and lip balms. Influencer Sni Mhlongo and actress Linda Mthoba proudly adversely the brand’s products on their social media and other platforms.

One Mzansi lady, Asanda visited a spaza shop where she spotted a giant Vaseline petroleum jelly. The humongous product retailed at R777.

Mzansi did not take the footage seriously and created hilarious jokes instead. One viewer said:

“This is something you'll find at Diddy's mansion.”

The biggest petroleum jelly by Vaseline is a tub of 450ml and retails around R67 at Clicks. Over half a million South Africans took the video as a joke and moved on from it after scrolling away to the next video.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to seeing R777 Vaseline petroleum jelly

Social media users were floored by the ridiculous size of the product and shared their thoughts in a thread of over a thousand comments:

TikTokkers were dusted by a gigantic Vaseline product at spaza shop. Image: @Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

@Langelihle✨🩷 assured:

“As big as it is it would still disappear.”

@SquidWard trolled:

“When you buy this one, your great-great-great-grandchildren will still see the fingerprints of their ancestors in the jar.”

@Simrah Sim'e Cupido assured Mzansi:

“When I’m rich, there will be signs.”

@Bugs bunny Free fire headshot imagined:

“That one girl bringing this to school.”

@PMM_Inspirations🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 suggested:

“That one you must note down as part of the inheritance.”

@Skamza Mafty commented:

“It's a budget, you won't run out of body lotion for the whole year.”

@ADIEL asked:

“Does BlueSeal know about this type of activity?”

@Hlela Dastile said:

“I want it, it's perfect for me.”

@Jannah 🇳🇦🤍🇵🇸 shared:

“I’d use this until I’m in my 70’s.”

@aulsward trolled:

“Lifetime insurance.”

@Tebogo guessed:

“Chances are the VASELINE company doesn't even know it.”

@☆☆☆☆☆ said:

“And I know people who would buy it.”

Source: Briefly News