A popular page on Facebook shared Isuzu’s 2025 quantum designs and received hilarious responses

The vehicle looks like a factory reject of most minibus taxis and Mzansi decided it was not a good fit for the country

The post generated 122 comments and 351 reshares that contributed to the funny reactions

The car industry is experiencing tight competition with new models and brands emerging with luxurious-looking rides.

South Africans were floored by Isuzu's alleged new designs for their first taxi. Image: @poco_bw

Most companies go for the futuristic look, stealing Donald Trump’s wingman, Elon Musk’s strategy.

SA trolls new Isuzu Quantum in viral Facebook post

South Africans were amazed to learn about Isuzu’s latest invention in a now-viral Facebook post. The creator of the advertisement shared four pictures of the brand’s plans for their new addition.

The page “Mzansi Online Tv” posted the 3D designs with the caption:

“ISUZU has finally launched its 2025 Quantum/Taxi design. Your thoughts?”

The taxi industry makes good money by doing numerous trips a day, seating at least 14 commuters per ride. It makes sense why different car companies would start manufacturing minibus taxis in South Africa as a number of people have thought of joining the taxi industry despite the violence that comes with it.

Isuzu’s official social media sites have not yet posted any news regarding the viral advertisement, which is a good thing as they can go back to the drawing board considering how Mzansi gave the designs a major thumbs down. The new vehicle would resemble the Toyota 16 seater with enough interior space.

The front of the minibus taxi resembled the Isuzu trucks. If the company goes through with the manufacturing of the vehicle, it will take a while for South Africans to adjust and get used to it.

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to potential Isuzu minibus taxi in viral TikTok

Social media users gave the new vehicle a major thumbs down and trolled it in the comments section of the now-viral Facebook post:

Facebookers trolled an alleged launch of Isuzu's first taxi. Image: @poco_bw

@Nathan Erasmus wrote:

“Looks like a Down Syndrome quantum.”

@Percy Maphalla commented:

“It looks like the cars in Cocomelon.”

@Ayandile Mchunu Phakade floored Mzansi:

“Looks like it has anger issues.”

@Msafafa Wire Dombela Kilopalscas decided:

“An ice cream taxi that went to private school.”

@Chimuka Khakhathi advised:

“They must use a different designer and fire this one.”

@Mongz Faku Voco shared:

“They must unlaunch it.”

@Owen Glass Work trolled:

“The designer of Windows doesn’t know the atmosphere in the taxi after work yer those boots and socks and dragons.”

@Siphe Garha Mankayi said:

“This is a TruNtum, not a Quantum.”

