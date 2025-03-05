Peokor has added yet another clothing brand under its umbrella after scraping Ackermans Women

Ayana was launched last week Friday with an online shopping experience that South Africans applaud

One Mzansi lady gave an honest review about the new retail store in a now-viral TikTok video

One of South Africa’s largest retailers, Peokor wowed Mzansi with another clothing brand.

A Mzansi lady shared her honest Ayana review on TikTok. Image: @zethugqola

Source: TikTok

The Mzansi-based investment and holding company first introduced Ayana on social media before its official launch.

Mzansi appreciates woman’s honest review of new SA fashion store, Ayana

A lot of people were bummed after Pepkor scrapped Ackermans Women, but the retailer had bigger things in store for their audience. Last week Friday, Ayana was launched for feminine fashion lovers.

The stores had a modern aesthetic with gorgeous statement pieces that amazed many of Ackermans Women’s core fans. One South African woman and self proclaimed yapper, Zethu Gqola shared her two cents on the new brand on the block.

Gqola started by completing Ayana’s online shopping system by saying:

“I put in my order on Friday morning, by close of business by Friday, I had my order.”

When Gqola received her package, she was quite disappointed by the quality of her items. Her pair of heels was slightly damaged and the quality was underwhelming.

The fashion enthusiast also ordered a R700 ribbed dress that she was fond of and a spacious purse. Gqola also purchased a brooch that she styled on camera.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi appreciates honest Ayana review in viral TikTok video

Social media user loved the review and shared their thoughts in a theatre of 143 comments:

One TikTokker and fashion enthusiast shared her views about Pepkor's latest offering. Image: @zethugqola

Source: TikTok

@Simphiwe Mamawama-Bo explained why the quality is a bit underwhelming:

“Well to be fair it's Pepkor so if you know Ackermans quality it's the same.”

@N/A added:

“It’s giving SHEIN made in South Africa.”

@Glance highlighted:

“No Ayana peer pressure formed against me shall prosper.”

@siyasangavimba noticed:

“They were trying to compare this to Zara.”

@Bongi commented:

“Thank you for the review.”

@Khanya.Nolz | Natural Hair | shared:

“I still need to go to the store.”

@Jessica Mashaba said:

“OMG, that store made me want to change my entire wardrobe.”

@Estee de Villiers wrote:

“I got those shoes too! Mine look perfect and I’m excited to wear them.”

@Oriana Nicole explained:

“I definitely thought it was overpriced from all the influencer posts. I felt so gaslit when they were all hyping it up and saying it’s affordable.”

@Life with Candice ✨wrote:

“They are totally overpriced and shoes are extremely hard! Went in store for the loafers and by just touching it, I knew I wouldn't have feet left after one wear.”

