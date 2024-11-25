A Mzansi lady went viral on TikTok after unintentionally turning her mother into SA’s newest style icon

The woman embodied the 90s pantsula culture, which elevated all of her outfits that people begged to see

Social media users were impressed by the lady’s vibe and showered her with compliments in the comments

People who grew up before the 2000s carry a certain aura with them as they celebrate the culture before social media.

Their music, fashion, films, and way of life were heavily influenced by the political sphere in which they found themselves.

Lady shows off mom’s pantsula style

A woman on TikTok moved Mzansi when she shared her mom’s cool style. She embodied the era of convertible BMWs, M’du’s music, and black culture in the townships.

The lady embraced both her masculine and feminine sides by pairing skirts with Converse sneakers and a bucket hat. Her vintage outfits blew many minds as she pulled off each one beautifully.

See the photos below:

Mzansi begs more pictures of cool pantsula mom

Social media users were impressed by the lady’s style and commented:

@Yenkosi_makhoba shared:

“She’s too cool!”

@ngadlisto begged:

“I love her; please post her more, darling.”

@xolanisibiya47 highlighted:

“These kinds of clothes are expensive.”

@Si.phephelo asked

“Okay, but I need to hear your side of the story, ‘How does it feel having such a cool mom?’”

@Didi wanted a blended family:

“Don’t you want a stepfather, friend? Your mom and my dad would make a perfect couple in their fashion sense.”

@ronnietumo explained:

“My aunt was just like her. They used to call her ‘Godmother’ and had the kasi on lock. RIP Mr Tumo’s child.”

